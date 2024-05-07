Void Customization Option for Winding Slitherdrake - Rewarded from Hunt the Harbinger Questline

Ooooh I likey.
fix the lfg
Why only the winding slitherdrake :/
perfect for shadow priest
Just for this drake? What a shame, this is the worst one by far.
Really cool but it needed an armor color with the ren'dorei color scheme.
WHERE ! ARE ! VELOCIDRAKE ! SKINS !
I still dont have my nether drake skin from the dragon race achievement. Fix this bug ffs
We need void reskins for all of them. The protodrake and highland drake in particular. I really want a void protodrake.
Kind of disappointed with this skin but probably because I hate this drake. Void everything
What about the other drakes?
W
siiiiick!
Looks awful. I love It! But why only for this dragon :c