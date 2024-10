Profaned Tinderbox Vendor



Professions

Delver’s Pouch of Reagents sold by Sir Finley Mrrgglton at the Delver’s Headquarters in Dornogal now costs 500 Undercoin (was 1500) and contains 3 random Delve reagents (was 2). Profaned Tinderbox can now be purchased from Blacksmithing Supplies vendors Borgos and Sofee Batalsworn in exchange for 3 Ringing Deeps Ingots, or 3 Vial of Kaheti Oils, or 3 Viridian Charmcaps, or 3 Gloomfathom Hides.

Professions



Not Ringing Deeps Ingot Prices 😆



I actually got extremely lucky - I’ve been buying/selling the Ingots and Tinderboxes all expansion long. I had just sold tinderboxes from $6k to $8.5k this week and I was still holding onto ~15000 Ingots at $40-$45 avg. sold them all today between $250-300 gold and made like 700k. Talk about good timing





First thing to go my way this expansion lol. Since week 3 i made it a rule to not hoard anything tinderbox related cuz i was sure they'd make them cheaper. On top if that this weekend i bought like 15k of the other delve reagents cuz they were cheap af and i thought i could flip them next patch maybe. 200k to 5 million flip feels good.



Selling Vendor Items



I have been patiently waiting for this well to actually dry up so I could share with you. I made easily 1M gold off peoples lack of knowledge this expansion. At the start of the expansion I went engineering with the intent of working on the mount to try and sell it early. I had the recipe day 1 and then learned about part scrapping. Made a bunch of gold doing this during early access by making DF engineering parts (since they benefit from TWW gear’s stats) and then looking for parts myself. A week or so went by and I couldn’t sell a mount. I was offering free with their mats or basically at cost (3.2M) with my mats. Obviously not gonna be many takers but I stayed strong. Then it hit me that people might be selling parts on the AH below vendor cost and I could use this to craft it cheaper.



But when I looked, most were actually ABOVE their vendor cost. So I decided why not and through all my mount mats on the auction house with anywhere from 10-50% markup from their vendor cost. When they actually sold I knew this was gonna be the money printer. Because unlike the mount, the mats cross server. Meaning everyone on any server who didn’t know about the vendor who sells all the parts, would think this is the only way. Hands down the most profitable (and arguably still profitable) part was the Assorted Wirrlygigs as the mount requires 200 of them and scavenging didn’t yield that many, these would be the bread and butter. Vendor cost was 2500 and I was selling them between 3-4K each. On 200 of them I was printing anywhere from 100-200K per sale. The other parts did alright, but after a few weeks only the wirrlygigs and the plating were still trading above vendor cost. I had a few permits I scooped up around 800K and pushed them to 900-950k.



There’s still some room to try and move in this market, but I expect it to finally die after this post, which is why I waited so long.



Moral of the story is never underestimate the profit you can make from other peoples lack of knowledge.







I’ve done the same with the thread for tailoring recipes. Since people are buying all of the mats needed for a crafting order from the AH anyways they either don’t know that the vendor supplies the thread or are too lazy to buy it from there. The margins are usually really small but if you just macro buy them and fill your inventory it’s a fast and easy profit. I haven’t done so in a week or two so they may not be as hot as they were now that the demand for crafted items has calmed down some.





Classic selling vendor items.



Back in the day I made so much money just selling basic profession tools (before the overhaul). Lazy people just buy on the AH for hundreds of gold.



I think I once sold an Arclight Spanner for like 3k back in BFA

Turbo Charge Profession Catchup

Mounts, Pets & Transmog with a Regionwide AH



Personally I have had success selling transmog, but it's not fast. You need to have a constantly moving conveyor belt of 1000s of auctions, and you only start seeing regular returns after putting them up over and over for months. Once you have a constant moving supply of them though the money does start to come in regularly, it's just a lot of effort and setup that isn't worth it if you want the money immeditaely.



I also just find it more fun than farming other items so I don't mind doing it.







You can absolutely get rich from transmog, and more things will sell than you'd expect. But yeah, it's slow. It's real slow and real tedious.



I love farming the dungeons, but I just can't be bothered to post thousands of items.





You'd be really surprised how many people won't have even realised having a warband bank means you can realm-hop and buy recipes then trade them across via war bank. You'd be even more surprised how many people don't know undermine etc exists. These people aren't reading wowhead, reddit or discords, some may be in guilds but on mid-low pop realms these can be really very casual.



I have friends I've played with since 2004, really great players who know their characters inside out, but who are now semi-casual, do a bit of M+ and now maybe some delves - they are simply not invested enough to worry or to spend the five minutes it takes to run a cow over to TB on a different realm. A lot of them have bank from past expansions so the gold isn't too much of a concern either.



I think really you just watch the market like any other item and if the one you're moving starts to dip you can sell at the discounted price and move onto the next thing. The fun thing for me is finding what's massively over-priced on my very low-pop server and seeing where the gaps in the markets are. Did really well out of buying 10k cooking recipes and selling for 100k+, ditto some of the JC and Enchanting recipes etc.



I guess over time as more people work this out it'll be less profitable then we're all just back to using our vast wealth to flip/reset the market. :D

Just because the information is available, doesn’t mean people will use it. There will always be a significant portion of the market made up of people who can’t be bothered to find out whether or not they’re getting a good deal. Especially when it comes to games, people want instant gratification, and the goblins are willing to provide it, albeit with a decent markup.

Gold Making Addons

Further Reading