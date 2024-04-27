Veggie Weapons in War Within - Not Exactly a Leek

Whats the dill with this post
The garlic will make some pretty cool vamp hunter mog lol
Miku hatsune transmog soon
Farfetch'd isn't gonna be happy.
Time for someone to recreate the Loituma Techno video in WoW. xD
This is great, I hope they make a polearm version too.
hatsune miku x wow im calling it
Ha, love these they look awesome.
%^&* yeah that awsome !
aahahahahahahaha "not exactly a LEEK" LMFAOOOOOOalso im making Miku outfit now! LETS GO!
This is great, more like this please.
Да это же бавовна!
Making the garlic not a flail is a missed opportunity ... :( Sad.
if they wont lettuce in we'll knock the door down.
This is going to become dumb and lore-breaking,,, Blizzard told us we gonna get 3 epic xpack with a massive story and now they put in veggie weapons?
lettuce know if we get more transmogs like that, i like it
I had planned to be RP'ing the entire expansion as a Pandaren farmer so these are perfect
can we get a green pea shooter gun for hunters too while you're at it ahahaha