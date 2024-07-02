This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Vault of the Incarnates Weekly DPS Rankings - Dragonflight Season 4 Week 10
Posted
2 hr 49 min ago
by
Anshlun
Today, we are looking at the DPS balance on Vault of the Incarnates during the week of June 25th. For this analysis, we will use data provided by
Warcraft Logs Raid statistics
for Dragonflight Season 4.
Mythic Vault of the Incarnates Statistics Page
Disclaimers and Source
The data for this article was taken from the
Raid Statistics Page on Warcraft Logs
for Mythic difficulty during the week of June 25th. We will look at data for the 95th percentile and show the overall results to paint a better picture.
The idea of this article is to give a perspective of the current state of class balance for Dragonflight Season 4, meaning this is an
incomplete picture of balance
.
We say perspective, as there are inherent biases in looking at the data this way.
Specs considered underpowered are generally played less and tend to appear weaker than they are.
This happens as many performance-oriented players tend to play the strongest spec or class, increasing the gap between top and bottom specs even further.
Position of specs for the 95th percentile might be skewed by alternative strategies and parse funneling. We're including the chart showing all percentiles' results to paint a better picture for all specs.
Tier acquisition will skew how balance looks for the first weeks of Season 4.
Dragonflight Season 4 DPS Rankings - Mythic Vault of the Incarnates During the Week of June 25th
95th Percentile Statistics
Overall Damage
Damage to Bosses
Overall Statistics
Overall Damage
Damage to Bosses
Position
Spec and Class
Population Size
Change from
Last Week
(Amirdrassil)
1
Unholy Death Knight
3529
↑3
2
Frost Death Knight
674
↑11
3
Devastation Evoker
4463
↑3
4
Marksmanship Hunter
1299
↑14
5
Arms Warrior
5423
↓3
6
Shadow Priest
6208
↑1
7
Retribution Paladin
10672
↓4
8
Assassination Rogue
2962
↓7
9
Windwalker Monk
2918
↑2
10
Arcane Mage
1086
↑7
11
Havoc Demon Hunter
5964
↑1
12
Fury Warrior
2240
↓3
13
Beast Mastery Hunter
9691
↑7
14
Enhancement Shaman
3765
↓6
15
Frost Mage
4699
↓1
16
Subtlety Rogue
1235
↓11
17
Demonology Warlock
4339
↓2
18
Balance Druid
4251
↓2
19
Outlaw Rogue
1205
↑5
20
Elemental Shaman
1628
↑1
21
Destruction Warlock
4052
↑2
22
Feral Druid
1573
0
23
Fire Mage
2940
↓4
24
Affliction Warlock
619
↓14
25
Augmentation Evoker
3883
↑1
26
Survival Hunter
423
↓1
Class Guides for Season 4
For more information on every spec during the Dragonflight Season 4, check out our Class Guides!
Blood DKFrost DKUnholy DK
Havoc DHVengeance DH
Guardian DruidFeral DruidBalance DruidRestoration Druid
Augmentation EvokerDevastation EvokerPreservation Evoker
BM HunterMM HunterSurvival Hunter
Arcane MageFire MageFrost Mage
Brewmaster MonkMistweaver MonkWindwalker Monk
Holy PaladinProtection PaladinRetribution Paladin
Discipline PriestHoly PriestShadow Priest
Assassination RogueOutlaw RogueSubtlety Rogue
Elemental ShamanEnhancement ShamanRestoration Shaman
Affliction WarlockDemonology WarlockDestruction Warlock
Arms WarriorFury WarriorProtection Warrior
1
Comment by
soulyouth
on 2024-07-02T01:20:16-05:00
primal council single-handedly keeping MM alive LOL
Comment by
dabone1337
on 2024-07-02T02:47:34-05:00
primal council single-handedly keeping MM alive LOL
There are multiple good MM fights in vault. Council, Dathea Add Group, Broodkeeper Add Group and on Kurog there is a two target build (with chimera) that performs well
Comment by
Silvereyes1372
on 2024-07-02T03:08:05-05:00
aug buff when
1
