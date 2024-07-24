Valajar Champion's Greatsword Model Size Adjusted

Unsubbed and uninstalled
Fun detected.
and warband bank fixed?
Unplayable.
Can you somebody tell me a reason to do this?Players like big weapons.It is not too big to disrupt anything (visually).AND people hate when armor and weapon modells are "adjusted" (more like making them smaller).
Ruined.
W-T-F ? can i refound it at least ?
but why
I see nothing wrong with having a handful of amusingly large weapons in the game. WoW has always paid homage to its roots and influences. Where would RPGs be today if Square had never made the Final Fantasy series? Let the kids play out their little Cloud Strife fantasies.
The only reason I even picked this up was due to the ridiculous size.
Thank goodness they took the time to fix this instead of focusing on something trivial like Warband Banks.
I don't normally complain but I want my tender back now. Sole reason I got it
Classic Blizzard fixing things that don't need fixing while their game is broken.
They just need a toy that increases weapon size a bit and people would stop complaining mostly.
I'm happy with this change. I want to dual-wield it, and the massive &*!@ing version it was, looked so @#$%ing stupid to dual-wield. Now I can, hell yes.
Nobody asked for this to happen. Why Blizzard
Oh the players think this quirky ugly sword is neat cause its obnoxiously big, lets take any amount of time we could spend on anything else (like one gloves transmogs) and lets actually shrink this sword that no one is complaining about. They are full of actual drooling imbeciles.
Travesty...