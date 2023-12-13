Upper Deck Unveils Blizzard Legacy Trading Card Collection

Debuting in 2023 is Blizzard Legacy Collection, a premium trading card set that celebrates Blizzard Entertainment’s legacy of games and iconic franchises! Featuring a 200-card Base Set, collectors can look out for retail exclusive colorful Base Set Parallels including the Horde Parallel with red foil & the Molten Core Parallel on patterned foilboard.
Collect thematic inserts including:
- Collect Ultimate Ready, celebrating the Overwatch Heroes Ultimate abilities!
- Gather The Innkeepers Collection Classic Capsule Cards featuring Hearthstone themed Mini Cards inside!
- Look for Overwatch Emotes! Lenticular Motion Cards featuring the most popular emotes used by players.
- Discover Diablo Horadric Cube Square Die-Cut Cards, and create your own custom Horadric Cube!