Updates to Warband Transferrable Currencies in War Within Beta - Timewarped Badges, Residual Memories

Banger.
Welp I guess I don't need to bother farming timewarp badges on all my alts anymore. I am sitting pretty on so many if you count every alt.
Doth my weary eyes deceive me? Timewarped at 100% transfer rate
Question: We choose what characters to put into a Warband, correct? So if I don't want to use the Warband system, I won't be forced. is this true?I don't want anything shared in any way. I know I'm stuck with some achievements being shared since that change a while back, but I'd rather not use Warband, if I have a choice. I spend most of my time on two mains and a few alts that are low level. Imo, each character is it's own unique experience and it feels better knowing that my characters earn everything they have access to. No easy mode for me!
Honestly don't know why we can't make some currencies account wide and avoid the transferring mechanic. Leave it to Bliz to always over complicate things. Always.
As someone sitting on 90,000 TW Badges this will be massively helpful when I dump them into reputations on a single character. haha
Excellent! Now I only need to wait for TWW to buy both pets.Good change, I like it.
Love the Timewarped Badge change, but makes me assume they're going to make the weekly quest that gives badges, only give badges once per event, and not for every character. Being able to do that quest on 30 alts and being able to transfer it all would be a bit overpowered. Even those of us with several thousand bages, will have a leg up for any new things, when they release the next era.