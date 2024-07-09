This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Updated Season 1 Tier Set Bonuses in Latest War Within Build - Preservation Evoker & Enhancement Shaman
The War Within
Posted
1 hr 33 min ago
by
Jaydaa
We've datamined updated War Within Season 1 Tier Set bonuses for Preservation Evoker and Enhancement Shaman.
War Within Season 1 Tier Set Bonus & Models
Preservation Evoker
Reversion and Emerald Blossom heal an injured ally within 30 yds for 10% of any amount healed.Reversion's healing is increased by 10%, and it has a 50% chance to grant 1 additional stack of Temporal Compression.
Verdant EmbraceTemporal Compression increases the healing of your next Reversion by 200%.empower spell by 10% per stack.
Enhancement Shaman
Feral Spirits last 100% longer.Activating Feral Spirits summons 1 extra Feral Spirit.
