Updated Season 1 Paladin Tier Set Models Coming in The War Within - Now With Helmet

I'm so sorry for your loss paladins.
Look better with the helm fr
Much better
I mean. If we compared with the last build, this is a W.
still cringe
This looks awful! And I main Paladin :(
lmao can't wait
Can hunters get any love?
Those wings really need a rework.
Looks marginally better with the helm but not enough to offset the fugly foam looking wings. Still an L.
Why are the colors EXACTLY like we currently have in Amirdrassil? Besides maybe the Conquest PvP variant, it looks like they used the same color palette. So lazy...using those wings to fly another class to play truly.
ok, the set comes together a million times better with the helmet, I actually went from being super eh on it to I think I love it
wings is up xd
you guys atleast gonna get the plate green outdoor set which looks magnificent, i mean what can top that anyway?
If they added a 3D piece to the front of the chest, something like what's on the sides of the legs, this set could be saved. But that chest is just god awful right now for a raid set.
Broom-lookin shoulders, man.
Still looks dorky. I will make fun of my paladin friend if she wears this
Honestly, if they made the wings bigger, and less feathery, this would be perfect. It's just the combination of very realistic wings with the armor itself that's the problem.
Those wings - idk. They stick out way too much. Gotta lower them so they are resting just behind the shoulder armor. What's with the pastel colors? I thought Easter was last month?
Hello Paladins, Priests here, we believe you have our set…