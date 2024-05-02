Updated Season 1 Evoker Tier Set Models Coming in The War Within - Now With Helmet

man evoker sets are so cool. shame they look ugly as sht on dragon form because it only shows the shoulders and it never matches with the custom armor
More of a deathwing vibe here. I guess they fell to the corruption after all. Looks cool tho!
Win on the human visage.
They could have finally made a 10/10 evoker set and then had to dig a helm for it out of the trash
Wow, look at all these cool colours that don't match the colours of the armour that the dragon form is restricted to.
if they get rid of the forehead plate on helm super sick
Helmet looks weird and off compared to the rest of the set. That forehead plate-thing is no bueno, but the rest? Chefs kiss.
I still find it so funny that one of the best looking tier sets is on the class where you can't even see it
If only at least their own only they can use cause only they can be evokers set would be actually visible in dracthyr form. But no, but hey you can enjoy some dracthyr NPC near the AH wearing a hat that you are not allowed to.
I'm happy the colors line up now, because when we saw it last build or so, the fire was orange on all sets, not just on the orange set.I don't love the helm, but maybe it'd look better on the face I made for my evoker.
Hopefully one day the whole set can be worn in dracthyr form
When do we get to see the rest of the tier sets? I’m dying to see the Mage one.
looks awesome. to bad its going to look awful in lizzardboi form. the fact that evoker tier doesnt show up when your in your dragon form is lazy
Will there be a color of this set for Hunter and Shaman?
Please make the helm a full enclosure so we don't have to see the weird and forced hair style of a half helmet
Incredible set.. I think this might be my favorite set so far. Kind of a shame evokers cant stay in their human forms permanently
How about fixing transmog when not in Visage form? Or PLEASE make Visage form and Dracthyr form have SEPARATE transmogs!Whenever I pick a cool looking transmog for my Visage, they end up looking awful whenever I enter combat.I want my Visage mogged and my dragon naked, as a dragon should be!
Looks nice, but I prefer to keep my visage and dragon forms naked. They look better that way.
Wish they put half the effort in DH sets as they do Evoker sets.