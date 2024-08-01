(Updated) How the Devour Affix Works on the War Within Beta - Afflicted 2.0?

Edit #1 (2:18 PM PDT): The affix was just nerfed on the Beta! This is indicated below before and after the hotfixes.

Void Rift:

Applies a 75%53% health absorb shield to all players. This doesn't appear to scale with key level.

Deals 2% max health every second.

Can be dispelled by any dispel type: Poison, Curse, Disease or Magic

Lasts 15 seconds -- if times out heals all enemies for 2510% max health