(Updated) How the Devour Affix Works on the War Within Beta - Afflicted 2.0?

Healer affix… again. DPS won’t give a %^&*, again. Glad I’m a shaman with a totally not working mastery with this type of absorbs. At least we have the poison removal totem. Guess it getting nerfed soon. How often is this affix active?
Seems...okay, definitely prefer it being on players, makes it easier to expect people to dispell themselves, rather than an add. But applying to all of them? Seems like a lot of work for the healer then on the players who won't have a dispell available for them. Does this just mean run a full dispell comp, so no DKs, hunts or such, and its simple as.
Seems like it could cause a wipe by itself if the 75% healing absorb over lapped with any sustained aoe damage mechanic.
Either the heal absorb needs to go down or the amount of debuffs does. 15 seconds means you need 3 people with dispels and for 2 to be used literally on cooldown.
Nothing counters it like poison cleansing totem, its easy health + crit for everyone with a shaman
I like it, using my dispell as a WW monk to help healers manage an affix always felt great, so I'm glad I can keep doing that some weeks !
priests sleep easy every night knowing their dungeon spot is uncontested
No one wants affixes
This sucks. Delete this and all other affixes while at it.
scrap it and go back to the drawing board chief