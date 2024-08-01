(Updated) How the Devour Affix Works on the War Within Beta - Afflicted 2.0?

The War Within Posted 37 minutes ago by
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Sign In to Post a Comment
12
12
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please log in or register an account to add your comment.