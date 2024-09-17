(UPDATED) Extended Maintenance Scheduled 7:00 am - 12:00 PM PDT

very kind, give the mythic raiders an extra 2 hours of sleep before a full week of practically no sleep for them
hopefully they fix the blitz not giving mount %
Maybe they will finally fix all the guild banks that had all their items disappear.
Wouldn't it make more sense to release m0 and story difficulty for raids in week 2 of the expansion launching?Week 1 released heroic dungeons, week 2 had almost nothing of note that was added. Waiting until week 3 before m0s means doing nothing week 2. The structure makes no sense.Also, it makes no sense how m+ is released a week after heroic raids are released when the best gear from raids matches a M+10 anyway, so M+ should be released same time as heroic raids, which should be week 3, with m0s released on week 2.If they made week 1 heroic dungeons, week 2 m0s, then it would lead up to week 3 being raids and mythic+ dungeons.They should make story difficulty week 2 because it drops no loot anyway. It's purely for the story. Wouldn't it make sense to get the story out the way early instead of waiting several weeks for it to release.
Hopefully they will fix the vicious mount % gain in RBG Blitz
You better bring character restoration soon or else!
Ooh exciting! Let's see if they finally fix our guildbanks.Sorry to everyone else being ignored with this issue by most sites and even the US forums. Let's hope it finally gets resolved.
Let's hope the guild bank and war band bank items that were taken over a month ago and cost players millions of gold (that somehow isnt ever talked about) has a fix to bring in.
Will we finally be able to get % for the seasonal mount through rated pvp? Because it isn't working. You literally can't work towards the seasonal pvp mount through rated Solo - BG as it was promised and i find it kind of insane that this isn't even a topic as it seems.Are there so few people that play rated solo blitz? Why isn't this a topic? not a single bluepost adressing it.It drives me mad.
would be nice to invest in better servers for not lagging and then showing WORLD MS 1000+/- to 2000 +/- every few moments... especially on eu
please for the love of god fix character restoration
Hopefully they will fix the ilvl of normal dungeon gear!
Hopefully they will fix my depression!
Five weeks with no guild bank fix. Is unbelievable that blizzard will treat their players this way. I mean this bug is affecting tens of thousands of players on the forums. The main thread is at 33,000 views and over 2 1/2 thousand comments.
Nothing in EU again