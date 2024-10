Update to Class Tuning – Elemental Shaman Less Nerfed & Ascendance Bug Update

Classes

Shaman



Elemental



Echo Chamber now increases the damage of Elemental Overloads by 20% (was 40%).

Ascendance now increases the damage of Elemental Overloads by 100% while active (was 150%).

Hello Elemental Shamans.After playtesting and reading your feedback, we’ve decided to strike two of the changes previously announced for our tuning pass tomorrow. General Discussion Class Tuning Incoming – October 29 Upon further review, we have made the following updates to the class tuning coming tomorrow:We’re also working to address the issue with Ascendance that has been reported.Thank you for your feedback and reports!