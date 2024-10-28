Update to Class Tuning – Elemental Shaman Less Nerfed & Ascendance Bug Update

Hello Elemental Shamans.
After playtesting and reading your feedback, we’ve decided to strike two of the changes previously announced for our tuning pass tomorrow. Class Tuning Incoming – October 29 General Discussion
Upon further review, we have made the following updates to the class tuning coming tomorrow:
Classes
- Shaman
Elemental
Echo Chamber now increases the damage of Elemental Overloads by 20% (was 40%). Ascendance now increases the damage of Elemental Overloads by 100% while active (was 150%).
We’re also working to address the issue with Ascendance that has been reported.
Thank you for your feedback and reports!