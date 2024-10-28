Update to Class Tuning – Elemental Shaman Less Nerfed & Ascendance Bug Update

Classes

Shaman



Elemental



Echo Chamber now increases the damage of Elemental Overloads by 20% (was 40%).

Ascendance now increases the damage of Elemental Overloads by 100% while active (was 150%).

Player versus Player

Monk



Mistweaver



Rushing Wind Kick’s damage increase does not apply to PvP combat.

Lightsmith: Divine Guidance now deals 60% less damage in PvP combat.

Subtlety



Flagellation’s mastery bonus decreased by 50% in PvP combat.

Upon further review, we have made the following updates to the class tuning coming tomorrow:The first post of this thread has been edited to reflect this.