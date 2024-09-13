Upcoming Trinket Tuning for Mythic Week - Nerfs to Sacbrood, Spymaster's Web

During scheduled weekly maintenance on September 17, we will adjustthat have been over- and under-performing in the first few days of The War Within Season 1.Our goal is to get these changes out ahead of the first Great Vault of the season, to lower the impact on players' gearing journey.Our intent is to do these itemization tuning passes rarely, usually within the first week or so of a patch, and then take a more hands-off approach with room for a follow-up a few weeks after if any extreme outliers still exist unaddressed.We've received feedback about the inconsistency in performance across Delves trinkets as a whole, and we will look to address them in a larger Delves-specific itemization sweep in the coming weeks.