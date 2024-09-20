Upcoming PvP Weapons of Conquest Chnage

The quest “Weapons of Conquest” will be deprecated and removed from all players’ quest logs.

A new achievement called Forged Weapons of Conquest will be added to the Feats of Strength → PvP category, with a criteria to earn 2500 Conquest during The War Within Season 1 on that character.



Progress towards this achievement is retroactive, and you can view progress towards it by checking your ‘Season Earned’ amount on your Conquest currency.

All 2H weapons will cost 2 tokens, and all 1H/OH pieces will cost 1 token.

Warriors are an exception, to equitably accommodate Fury, and will find that their 2H Strength options only cost 1 token.

As before, you cannot purchase weapons with Conquest until after earning the Forged Weapons of Conquest achievement on that character.

We’ve closely followed discussions about the “Weapons of Conquest” quest for the free Gladiator weapon, and we’ve decided to update it.Due to the concerns regarding the current implementation of the quest, we took the opportunity to re-evaluate how we could approach the situation. We’d like to try putting weapon choice back in the hands of the player while smoothing out some of the rough edges that sparked your feedback.With hotfixes, we will make the following changes:Upon completion of this achievement, you will be awarded 2 Forged Gladiator’s Weapon Tokens via mail, similar to the Mark of the Spelunker Supreme from the seasonal milestone achievement.While in possession of these tokens, Lalandi in Dornogal will offer weapons from her entire selection, allowing you to choose your preferred weapon.Once you have spent both tokens, Lalandi will offer her weapons for Conquest once more.These updates are planned for the next weekly maintenance (Tuesday, September 24 in this region). At that time, the seasonal Conquest cap will be increased beyond the threshold needed to earn this achievement.As always, we would like to thank everyone for sharing their thoughts over the past couple weeks. Good luck on the fields of battle!