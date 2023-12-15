Upcoming PvP Rating Adjustments in Hotfix

We’ve been monitoring player feedback on rating in PvP, and we will make some significant adjustments to inflation, beginning with a hotfix that is going live as soon as possible, to help alleviate concerns.Going into Dragonflight Season 3, we took preemptive measures, with the goal of making a player’s PvP rating and progression feel as they would expect relative to previous seasons. The rating system, calculations, and rating gains throughout a season can be difficult to predict. They’re impacted by various factors, including player activity. We need to be cautious about making changes to MMR and rating, to best ensure that we’re not creating unwanted effects or trends that do more harm than good to the ladder overall.MMR, rating, and associated rewards are topics that the team monitors and discusses frequently, and we’ll continue to do so in future seasons.Suggestions that are offered here are generally in alignment with our internal discussions about what we might do in future seasons. For clarity, there is no cap to MMR, but the highest rating is a result of the combination of population trends and lack of inflation.

Thank you for your continued feedback and patience on this topic.