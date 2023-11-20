Upcoming PvP Class Tuning Incoming

Player versus Player

Death Knight



Unholy



Death Coil damage is now increased by 70% in PvP combat (was 90%).

Havoc



Inertia damage bonus reduced to 12% (was 18%) in PvP combat. Elysian Decree damage reduced by 20% in PvP combat.

The Hunt initial and periodic damage reduced by 30% (was 20%) in PvP combat.

Throw Glaive damage reduced by 10% in PvP combat.

Essence Break damage bonus reduced to 50% (was 65%) in PvP combat.

Fel Barrage damage reduced by 20% in PvP combat.

Restoration



Lifebloom periodic healing decreased by 12% in PvP combat. Grove Guardians Nourish healing decreased by 15% in PvP combat.

Grove Guardians’ health decreased by 66%.

Marksmanship



Rapid Fire damage increased by 20% (was 40%) in PvP combat. Guardians of the Dream 4-piece set now causes your next Rapid Fire to fire 40%

additional bolts (was 60%) in PvP combat. Arcane Shot damage increased by 35% (25%) in PvP combat.

Chimaera Shot damage increased by 35% (25%) in PvP combat.

Holy



Mana Regeneration now decreased by 25% (was 55%) in PvP combat.

Shadow



Increased damage of all abilities by 8% in PvP combat. Mind Trauma’s duration reduced to 15 seconds (was 20 seconds).

Blast Wave now snares by 50% for 6 seconds (was 70%) in PvP combat.

Arcane



Chrono Shift now increases movement speed by 25% (was 50%) in PvP combat. Temporal Shield now heals for 60% of damage taken over 4 sec (was 100%) in PvP

Ignite damage increased by 20% in PvP combat.

Fireball damage increased by 30% (was 12%) in PvP combat.

Scorch damage increased by 100% (was 45%) in PvP combat.

Glass Cannon (PvP talent) now increases the damage of Ignite, Fireball, and Scorch by 40% (was 100%) and decreases maximum health by 15% (was 20%).

Flurry damage increased by 20% (was 8%) in PvP Combat.

Frozen Orb damage increased by 75% (was 30%) in PvP combat.

Frost Bomb (PvP talent) damage increased by 80%.

Ice Lance damage increased by 35% (was 15%) in PvP combat.

Comet Storm damage increased by 40% (was 15%) in PvP combat.

combat. Frozen Orb damage now has a 5% chance to grant Fingers of Frost (was 10%) in PvP

Mistweaver



Rising Sun Kick damage decreased by 36% (was 20%) in PvP combat. Blackout Kick (Teachings of the Monastery) damage decreased by 25% in PvP combat.

Tiger Palm damage decreased by 20% in PvP combat.

Ancient Teachings now transfers 275% of damage done (was 220%) in PvP combat.

Assassination



Kingsbane initial and periodic damage now reduced by 20% (was 11%) in PvP combat.

normal damage when used from Stealth.

Perforated Veins damage bonus reduced to 40% (was 50%) in PvP combat.

Goremaw’s Bite damage reduced by 10% in PvP combat.

Elemental



Lightning Bolt now deals 67% increased damage in PvP combat (was 45%). Chain Lightning now deals 15% increased damage in PvP combat.

Icefury damage is now increased by 85% in PvP combat.

Volcanic Surge now increases the damage of Chain Lightning and Lightning Bolt by 30% (was 50%).

We’ve looked at data and feedback from players over the first week of Season 3 PvP and intend to make some adjustments with scheduled weekly maintenance to address a few classes where we’re seeing over- and underperformance.