Upcoming PvP Class Tuning Incoming

We’ve looked at data and feedback from players over the first week of Season 3 PvP and intend to make some adjustments with scheduled weekly maintenance to address a few classes where we’re seeing over- and underperformance.
Player versus Player
Demon Hunter
- Death Knight
Unholy
Death Coil damage is now increased by 70% in PvP combat (was 90%).
Druid
- Havoc
Inertia damage bonus reduced to 12% (was 18%) in PvP combat.
- Elysian Decree damage reduced by 20% in PvP combat.
- The Hunt initial and periodic damage reduced by 30% (was 20%) in PvP combat.
- Throw Glaive damage reduced by 10% in PvP combat.
- Essence Break damage bonus reduced to 50% (was 65%) in PvP combat.
- Fel Barrage damage reduced by 20% in PvP combat.
Hunter
- Restoration
Lifebloom periodic healing decreased by 12% in PvP combat.
- Grove Guardians Nourish healing decreased by 15% in PvP combat.
- Grove Guardians’ health decreased by 66%.
Paladin
- Marksmanship
Rapid Fire damage increased by 20% (was 40%) in PvP combat.
- Guardians of the Dream 4-piece set now causes your next Rapid Fire to fire 40%
additional bolts (was 60%) in PvP combat.
- Arcane Shot damage increased by 35% (25%) in PvP combat.
- Chimaera Shot damage increased by 35% (25%) in PvP combat.
Priest
- Holy
Mana Regeneration now decreased by 25% (was 55%) in PvP combat.
Mage
- Shadow
Increased damage of all abilities by 8% in PvP combat.
- Mind Trauma’s duration reduced to 15 seconds (was 20 seconds).
Fire
- Blast Wave now snares by 50% for 6 seconds (was 70%) in PvP combat.
- Arcane
Chrono Shift now increases movement speed by 25% (was 50%) in PvP combat.
- Temporal Shield now heals for 60% of damage taken over 4 sec (was 100%) in PvP
combat.
Frost
- Ignite damage increased by 20% in PvP combat.
- Fireball damage increased by 30% (was 12%) in PvP combat.
- Scorch damage increased by 100% (was 45%) in PvP combat.
- Glass Cannon (PvP talent) now increases the damage of Ignite, Fireball, and Scorch by 40% (was 100%) and decreases maximum health by 15% (was 20%).
Monk
- Flurry damage increased by 20% (was 8%) in PvP Combat.
- Frozen Orb damage increased by 75% (was 30%) in PvP combat.
- Frost Bomb (PvP talent) damage increased by 80%.
- Ice Lance damage increased by 35% (was 15%) in PvP combat.
- Comet Storm damage increased by 40% (was 15%) in PvP combat.
- Freezing Winds now grants Fingers of Frost every 5 seconds (was 3 seconds) in PvP
combat.
- Frozen Orb damage now has a 5% chance to grant Fingers of Frost (was 10%) in PvP
combat.
Rogue
- Mistweaver
Rising Sun Kick damage decreased by 36% (was 20%) in PvP combat.
- Blackout Kick (Teachings of the Monastery) damage decreased by 25% in PvP combat.
- Tiger Palm damage decreased by 20% in PvP combat.
- Ancient Teachings now transfers 275% of damage done (was 220%) in PvP combat.
Outlaw
- Assassination
Kingsbane initial and periodic damage now reduced by 20% (was 11%) in PvP combat.
Subtlety
- Crackshot now causes Between the Eyes to Dispatch the target for 50% (was 75%) of
normal damage when used from Stealth.
Shaman
- Perforated Veins damage bonus reduced to 40% (was 50%) in PvP combat.
- Goremaw’s Bite damage reduced by 10% in PvP combat.
- Elemental
Lightning Bolt now deals 67% increased damage in PvP combat (was 45%).
- Chain Lightning now deals 15% increased damage in PvP combat.
- Icefury damage is now increased by 85% in PvP combat.
- Volcanic Surge now increases the damage of Chain Lightning and Lightning Bolt by 30% (was 50%).