Upcoming Priest Hero Talent Updates on War Within Alpha - Archon Preview and More Oracle Changes

Some updates on the other Priest Hero Talent trees:We’ve updated Oracle’s design to be focused on healing instead of support mechanics and are looking for feedback about how it plays. There are a couple of talents that are not currently ready, and we’ll update those in the coming weeks, including a revision to the capstone. We’re also very excited about the visual effects for this tree and hope you are, too!The design for Archon is currently a work in progress. The core of the design revolves around Halo, and we’ll unveil its talents soon.