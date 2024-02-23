Upcoming Mythic Tindral Nerfs - 10% Health Nerf

A bit overdue, according to people who are a lot better than me, but better now than never.
About time. Reclearing this awful boss is so boring. Though honestly, the root hp isn't really too impactful, they died with 1-2 people cleaving them and the melees doing dragon slams into them.
Tindral P1 is the worst boss design ever, this wont fix it but it will improve 4 sure. Thanks blizz
Should have done this after race to world first or during it. Boss was badly designed on Mythic let's be real.
Is this boss now at pretty much 50% HP/Damage from the patch week? 🤔
Not a nerf I would've done, since this also eliminates the worst overlap in P3.
The boss was already super easy after the last round of nerfs...what are they doing lmao
Thank you Blizzard 🙏
about time, only 450 CE guilds this late in the patch, with 1k guilds bottlenecked on this boss.
Too little, too late as usual. Still way overtuned and not worth touching from a mile...How about doing proper noticeable changes? You can start with deleting ALL oneshot raid wipe mechanics...
Worst boss ever designed, don't let Tindral's dev cook ever again.