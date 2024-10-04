Upcoming Class Tuning on Weekly Reset - Hero Talent Tree Tuning & Preservation Evoker Nerf

As we’ve now completed three weeks of The War Within Season 1, we have enough data and feedback on class performance to allow us to do a broad pass on outliers in dungeon, raid, and PvP play. With scheduled weekly maintenance in each region, we will make the following adjustments.Class Changes
Demon Hunter
- Death Knight
Blood
San’layn: Vampiric Strike damage increased by 30%.
- San’layn: Infliction of Sorrow now deals 20% of the remaining disease damage to the enemy when it extends its duration (was 15%).
- San’layn: Infliction of Sorrow now deals 130% of the remaining disease damage to the enemy when it consumes it (was 100%).
- San’layn: Visceral Strength now grants 12% Strength for 12 seconds (was 8% Strength for 8 seconds).
- San’layn: Frenzied Bloodthirst now increases the damage of Death Strike by 6% per stack (was 5%).
Vengeance
- Havoc
Aldrachi Reaver: Wounded Quarry damage increased by 100%.
- Aldrachi Reaver: Warblade’s Hunger damage increased by 100%.
- Aldrachi Reaver: Reaver’s Glaive damage increased by 15%.
Druid
- Mastery: Fel Blood effectiveness increased by 20%.
- Shattered Souls healing per soul increased to 7% of recent damage taken (was 6%).
- Soul Barrier base absorb value increased by 50% and absorb value per soul increased by 100%.
Restoration
- Feral
Wildstalker: Chance for Bloodseeker Vines to grow on a single target is unchanged, but slightly increased when Rip and Rake are on multiple targets.
- Wildstalker: Bursting Growth damage increased by 10%.
Evoker
- All healing increased by 5%. Does not affect PvP combat.
- Cenarion Ward healing increased by 40%.
Devastation
- Augmentation
Blistering Scales grants allies 20% of your armor (was 30%).
Preservation
- Flameshaper: Consume Flame damage increased by 25%.
- Flameshaper: Engulf damage reduced by 20% in PvP combat.
Hunter
- Flameshaper: Engulf healing increased by 20%.
- Flameshaper: Consume Flame healing reduced by 50%.
Survival
- Beast Mastery
Basilisk Collar damage bonus per damage over time effect reduced to 2%/4% (was 5%/10%).
- Kill Command damage increased by 18%.
- Pet damage increased by 4%.
Mage
- Nerub-ar Palace 2-Set Bonus: Now increases Wildfire Bomb damage by 8% (was 5%).
- Nerub-ar Palace 4-Set Bonus: Now increases Raptor Strike/Mongoose Bite damage by 20% on targets affected by Wildfire Bomb (was 10%).
Monk
- Hero Talents
Frostfire: Frostfire Bolt damage increased by 15%.
- Frostfire: Frostfire Infusion damage increased by 50%.
- Frostfire: Frostfire Empowerment damage bonus increased to 60% (was 50%).
- Frostfire: Frost Mastery now grants 2% Mastery (was 1% Mastery).
Brewmaster
- Hero Talents
Master of Harmony: Stored Vitality causes an additional 40% healing and damage (was 25%).
Mistweaver
- Mastery of Harmony: Coalescence now causes Aspect of Harmony to increase damage and healing taken by 20%.
- Master of Harmony: Chi Wave and Chi Burst deals 100% increased damage (was 50%).
- Master of Harmony: Overwhelming Force increased to 20% (was 15%).
- Master of Harmony: Balanced Stratagem increases damage to 5% (was 3%).
Windwalker
- Master of Harmony: Coalescence now causes Aspect of Harmony to increase damage and healing taken by 30%.
- Aspect of Harmony now stores 30% of healing done (was 20%).
Paladin
- Conduit of the Celestials: Celestial Conduit now scales its damage with Mastery: Hit Combo.
Protection
- Holy
All healing reduced by 5%. Does not affect PvP combat.
- Lightsmith: Awakening now causes Blessing of the Forge to spawn a Sacred Weapon when extending the duration of Avenging Wrath.
- Lightsmith: Hammer and Anvil’s healing effect radius increased to 20 yards (was 5 yards).
- Lightsmith: Hammer and Anvil’s healing increased by 150%.
- Lightsmith: Divine Guidance effect increased by 50%.
Retribution
- All ability damage increased by 6%.
- Word of Glory healing increased by 20%.
- Light of the Titans now heals over 10 seconds (was 15 seconds).
- Faith in the Light duration increased to 6 seconds (was 5 seconds).
- Lightsmith: Sacred Weapon damage and healing increased by 30%.
- Lightsmith: Forge’s Reckoning damage increased by 30%.
- Lightsmith: Blessed Assurance increases the damage of your next Crusader Strike/Hammer of the Righteous/Blessed Hammer by 200% (was 100%).
- Lightsmith: Divine Guidance damage and healing increased by 50%.
- Lightsmith: Hammer and Anvil damage increased by 40%.
- Lightsmith: Sanctification grants 2% increased primary stat (was 1%).
Priest
- Templar: Shake the Heavens lasts for 10 seconds (was 8 seconds).
- Templar: Sanctification duration increased to 12 seconds (was 10 seconds).
- Templar: Final Reckoning now increases the damage of Hammer of Light by 30% (was 15%).
- Templar: Hammer of Light main target damage increased by 25%.
- Templar: Hammer of Light secondary target damage increased by 75%.
- Templar: Light’s Deliverance now triggers at 50 stacks (was 60).
- Templar: Undisputed Ruling grants 15% Haste for 8 seconds (was 12% Haste for 6 seconds).
- Templar: Wrathful Descent now deals 125% of the Empyrean Hammer damage to nearby enemies (was 100%).
- Templar: Empyrean Hammer now benefits from Penitence and Burn to Ash.
Rogue
- Shadow
Mind Blast damage increased by 10%.
- Shadow Word: Death damage increased by 10%.
- Void Bolt damage increased by 10%.
- Shadowy Apparition damage increased by 10%.
- Voidweaver: Entropic Rift damage increased by 10%.
- Voidweaver: Void Blast damage increased by 20%.
- Voidweaver: Collapsing Void damage increased by 10%.
- Voidweaver: Void Flay damage increased by 10%.
- Voidweaver: Inner Quietus now increases Vampiric Touch and Shadow Word: Pain damage by 25% (was 20%).
Outlaw
- Assassination
Caustic Spatter poison damage dealt to nearby targets reduced to 40% (was 45%).
- Nerub-ar Palace 2-Set Bonus: Chance to trigger Vile Tincture increased.
- Nerub-ar Palace 2-Set Bonus: Vile Tincture’s poison damage buff now correctly affects Envenom, Kingsbane, and appropriate Hero Talent effects.
- Nerub-ar Palace 4-Set Bonus: Thrombotic Tincture now correctly applies upon gaining 5 stacks of Vile Tincture (was 6 stacks).
- Developer’s note: We expect these changes to result in a net increase in overall damage, weighted heavily towards single target.
Shaman
- All ability damage increased by 4%.
- Dispatch damage increased by 6%.
- Precise Cuts bonus to Blade Flurry damage per missing target increased to 4% (was 2%).
Warlock
- Restoration
Earthen Harmony now causes Earth Shield to reduce damage taken by 3% (was 5%). Does not affect PvP combat.
- Acid Raid damage reduced by 20%.
Warrior
- Demonology
Pact of the Ered’ruin Doomguards deal 20% increased damage.
- Grimoire: Felguard now increases the damage of the summoned Felguard by 60% (was 45%).
- Felguard damage increased by 10%.
- Gloomhound’s Gloom Slash damage increased by 20%.
Fury
- Hero Talents
Colossus: Arterial Bleed causes Colossal Might to increase the damage dealt by Deep Wounds and Rend by 3% per stack (was 2%).
- Colossus: No Stranger to Pain increases total damage ignored by Ignore Pain by 20% (was 15%).
- Mountain Thane: Lightning Strikes damage increased by 25%.
- Mountain Thane: Ground Current damage increased by 25%.
- Mountain Thane: Thorim’s Might causes Lightning Strikes to generate 3 Rage (was 5).
- Slayer: Culling Cyclone bonus Bladestorm damage reduced to 10% (was 20%).
- Slayer: Opportunist now increases the damage and critical strike damage of your next Overpower or Raging Blow by 20% (was 30%).
Protection
- Nerub-ar Palace 2-Set Bonus: Bloodthirst increases the damage of your next Rampage by 15% (was 10%).
- Nerub-ar Palace 4-Set Bonus: When Raging Blow resets its own cooldown, the damage of your next Bloodthirst is increased by 20%, stacking up to 2 times (was 10%).
- Mountain Thane: Crashing Thunder causes Thunder Clap to generate 8 Rage (was 5).
- Mountain Thane: Strength of the Mountain increases Bloodthirst and Rampage damage by 30% (was 20%).
- Mountain Thane: Thorim’s Might increases Raging Blow and Execute damage by 25% (was 15%).
Player versus Player Changes
- Mountain Thane: Thunder Blast generates 8 Rage (was 10).
Demon Hunter
- Death Knight
Unholy
Death Coil damage reduced by 15% in PvP combat.
- Virulent Plague damage reduced by 15% in PvP combat.
- Frost Fever damage reduced by 15% in PvP combat.
- Blood Plague damage reduced by 15% in PvP combat.
Druid
- Havoc
All ability damage increased by 4% in PvP combat.
- Immolation Aura damage increased by 13.6% in PvP combat.
Restoration
- Feral
Ferocious Wound (PvP Talent) now decreases maximum health by 3% per stack (was 5%).
Hunter
- Tranquility healing increased by 30% in PvP combat.
- Mana regeneration now reduced by 40% in PvP combat (was 50%).
Mage
- Survival of the Fittest now provides 25% damage reduction in PvP combat (was 30%).
- Survival Tactics (PvP Talent) now has a 2 second duration (was 3 seconds).
- Hero Talents
Dark Ranger: Smoke Screen now applies Survival of the Fittest at 50% effectiveness in PvP combat.
- Sentinel: Don’t Look Back effectiveness reduced by 50% in PvP combat.
Fire
- Frigid Winds is now 50% effective in PvP combat.
- Arcane
Arcane Missiles damage increased by 35% in PvP combat (was 20%).
- Arcane Orb damage increased by 40% in PvP combat (was 30%).
Shaman
- Pyroblast damage increased by 20% in PvP combat.
- Fireball damage increased by 150% in PvP combat (was 100%).
- Scorch damage increased by 300% in PvP combat (was 200%).
- Ignite damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.
- World in Flames (PvP Talent) now increases Flamestrike damage by up to 50% (was 100%).
- Glass Cannon (PvP Talent) now decreases health by 30% (was 15%) and increases the damage done by Scorch, Fireball, and Ignite by 20% (was 30%).
Restoration
- Healing Stream Totem healing increased by 15% in PvP combat.
- Elemental
Lightning Bolt damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.
- Chain Lightning damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.
- Tempest damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.
Warlock
- Healing Wave healing increased by 10% in PvP combat.
- Healing Surge healing increased by 10% in PvP combat.
Demonology
- The effectiveness of Demon Skin’s armor bonus is no longer reduced by 50% in PvP combat.
- Demonic Resilience now reduces the damage taken by your primary pet by an additional 67% in PvP combat.
- Affliction
Malevolent Visionary damage reduced by 30% in PvP combat.
- Shadowbolt Volley damage reduced by 25% in PvP combat.
- Soul Harvester: Wicked Reaping damage reduced by 20% in PvP combat.
- Soul Harvester: Soul Anathema damage reduced by 20% in PvP combat.
- Soul Harvester: Demonic Soul damage reduced by 20% in PvP combat.
Warrior
- Demonbolt damage increased by 40% in PvP combat.
Protection
- Defensive Stance now reduces damage taken by 15% in PvP combat (was 10%).
- Arms
Execute damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.
- Mortal Strike damage increased by 55% in PvP combat (was 35%).
- Master and Commander now reduces the cooldown of Rallying Cry by 120 seconds (was 90 seconds) and increases its effect by an additional 10% (was 15%).
