Upcoming Class Tuning on Weekly Reset - Frost DK and Shadow Priest

We continue to closely monitor data on class performance in-game as well as player feedback. With scheduled weekly maintenance in each region, we’ll make the following adjustments to classes that are over- and under-performing in group content and PvP.
Classes
- Death Knight
Frost
Aberrus, the Shadow Crucible 2-piece set
The damage of your next Frostwyrm’s Fury is increased by 4% (was 5%). Stacks unchanged.
- The effectiveness of Frostywrm’s Fury reduced to 25% (was 30%).
- Howling Blast damage reduced to 10% (was 20%).
Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope 4-piece set
- Chill Streak can bounce 3 additional times (was 2 times).
- The chance to proc a bonus effect increased to 35% (was 30%).
Chill Streak damage increased by 10%.
Obliterate damage increased by 8%.
Enduring Chill chance to bounce increased to 25% (was 20%).
Piercing Chill damage increased to 12% (was 10%). Druid
Priest
- Restoration
All healing increased by 3%. Not applied to PvP combat.
Warlock
- Shadow
All damage increased by 5%. Not applied to PvP combat.
Destruction
- Affliction
All damage dealt by you and your pet’s abilities increased by 6%. Not applied to PvP combat.
- All damage dealt by you and your pet’s abilities increased by 6%. Not applied to PvP combat.
Player versus Player
Druid
- Demon Hunter
Havoc
Chaotic Disposition (talent) now has a 33.33% chance (base 7.77%) to increase damage by 4% (base 17%) in PvP combat, providing the same average damage bonus with significantly less variance.
Evoker
- Feral
Regrowth healing is now reduced by 20% in PvP combat (was 43%).
Preservation
- Azure Strike damage increased by 40% in PvP combat.
- Time Stop (PvP talent) cooldown reduced to 45 seconds (was 1 minute).
- Chrono Loop (PvP talent) cooldown reduced to 45 seconds (was 1 minute).
- Augmentation
Upheaval damage reduced by 10% in PvP combat.
- Eruption damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.
Priest
- Dream Flight healing increased by 100% in PvP combat.
- Mana regeneration now reduced by 5% in PvP Combat (was 10%).
- Holy
All healing increased by 6% in PvP Combat.