Upcoming Class Tuning on Weekly Reset - Frost DK and Shadow Priest

The damage of your next Frostwyrm’s Fury is increased by 4% (was 5%). Stacks unchanged.

The effectiveness of Frostywrm's Fury reduced to 25% (was 30%).

Howling Blast damage reduced to 10% (was 20%).

Chill Streak can bounce 3 additional times (was 2 times).

The chance to proc a bonus effect increased to 35% (was 30%).

Restoration



All healing increased by 3%. Not applied to PvP combat.

Shadow



All damage increased by 5%. Not applied to PvP combat.

Affliction



All damage dealt by you and your pet’s abilities increased by 6%. Not applied to PvP combat.

Player versus Player

Demon Hunter



Havoc



Chaotic Disposition (talent) now has a 33.33% chance (base 7.77%) to increase damage by 4% (base 17%) in PvP combat, providing the same average damage bonus with significantly less variance.

Feral



Regrowth healing is now reduced by 20% in PvP combat (was 43%).

Azure Strike damage increased by 40% in PvP combat.

Time Stop (PvP talent) cooldown reduced to 45 seconds (was 1 minute).

Chrono Loop (PvP talent) cooldown reduced to 45 seconds (was 1 minute).

Augmentation



Upheaval damage reduced by 10% in PvP combat.

Eruption damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.

Dream Flight healing increased by 100% in PvP combat.

Mana regeneration now reduced by 5% in PvP Combat (was 10%).

Holy



All healing increased by 6% in PvP Combat.

Amirdrassil, the Dream's Hope 4-piece set
Chill Streak damage increased by 10%.
Obliterate damage increased by 8%.
Enduring Chill chance to bounce increased to 25% (was 20%).
Piercing Chill damage increased to 12% (was 10%).