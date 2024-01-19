Upcoming Class Tuning on January 23 - Buffs to Many Specs!

Death Knight



Blood



All damage dealt increased by 4%. Not applied to PvP Combat.

All damage dealt by you and your pet’s abilities increased by 4%. Not applied to PvP Combat.

Feral



Rip damage increased by 10%. Not applied to PvP Combat. Rake periodic damage increased by 5%. Not applied to PvP Combat.

Primal Wrath damage increased by 10%. Not applied to PvP Combat.

Feral Frenzy damage increased by 5%. Not applied to PvP Combat.

Lunar Inspiration damage increased by 10%.

Rampant Ferocity damage increased by 25%.

Swiftmend now costs 1.4% base mana (was 1.6%).

Grove Guardian now costs 1% base mana (was 1.2%).

Wild Growth now costs 3.8% base mana (was 4%).

Regrowth now costs 2.8% base mana (was 3.2%).

Efflorescence now costs 3% base mana (was 3.2%).

Survival



All damage dealt by Hunter and Hunter’s pet’s abilities is increased by 4%.

Holy



Shield of the Righteous damage increased by 30%. Consecration damage increased by 30%.

Wake of Ashes damage increased by 20%.

Truth’s Wake damage increased by 28%.

Seething Flames damage increased by 28%.

Blade of Justice damage increased by 20%.

Final Verdict damage increased by 10%.

Holy



Holy Word: Sanctify’s healing increased by 25%. Heal’s healing increased by 25%.

Flash Heal healing increased by 15%.

Holy Word: Chastise’s damage increased by 30%.

Smite’s damage increased by 30%.

Shadow Word: Pain’s damage increased by 15%.

Mind Blast damage increased by 10%.

Devouring Plague damage increased by 10%.

Shadowy Apparition damage increased by 20%.

Psychic Link now causes direct damage spells to inflict 30% of their damage on all other targets afflicted by your Vampiric Touch (was 25%).

Restoration



All healing increased by 5%. Not applied to PvP Combat.

Flame Shock damage increased by 20%.

Lightning Bolt damage increased by 20%.

Arms



Cleave damage increased by 10%. Not applied to PvP Combat. Dreadnaught damage increased by 30%. Not applied to PvP Combat.

Deep Wounds damage increased by 15%. Not applied to PvP Combat.

Amirdrassil 4 set bonus - Bonus damage for the triggered Thunder Clap increased to 200% (was 100%). Not applied to PvP Combat.

Vanguard now grants a 40% increase to Stamina (was 35%).

Ignore Pain absorption increased by 5%.

General



Cloth specialization classes now gain an additional 35% armor in Arenas and Battlegrounds. Plate specialization classes now have their armor reduced by 30% in Arenas and Battlegrounds.

The Gladiator’s Distinction 2-piece set bonus now increases Stamina by 15% for Damage Dealer and Tank roles (was 5%).

The Gladiator’s Distinction 2-piece set bonus now increases Stamina by 20% for Healer roles (was 15%).

All fear and root effects in PvP may now take 100% more damage before canceling in PvP combat.

Unholy



Festering Wound damage is now increased by 180% in PvP Combat (was 195%). Death Coil damage is now increased by 60% in PvP Combat (was 70%).

Necrotic Wound now absorbs 3% of healing received (down from 4%) and heals for up to 3% of the Death Knight’s maximum health (down from 4%).

Moonkin Form now increases armor by 100% in PvP (was 125%).

Deep Roots increases the amount of damage required to cancel Entangling Roots or Mass Entangle by 75% (was 250%).

Feral



Frenzied Regeneration is no longer decreased by 20% in PvP for Feral Druids.

Mana regeneration now reduced by 50% in PvP Combat (was 45%).

Healing reduced by 5% in PvP Combat.

Rigid Ice increases the amount of damage required to cancel Frost Nova by 20% in PvP combat (was 80%).

Frost



Amirdrassil 4-piece set effectiveness is no longer reduced in PvP.

Windwalker



Amirdrassil 2-piece set effectiveness is now reduced by 80% in PvP Combat (was 60%).

Discipline



Amirdrassil 2-piece set effectiveness is no longer reduced in PvP.

Subtlety



Eviscerate damage reduced by 10% in PvP Combat.

Restoration



Armor reduced by 12.5% in PvP.

Nightmare increases the amount of damage required to cancel Fear by 30% in PvP combat (was 60%).

Fury



Anger Management now reduces Recklessness and Ravager’s cooldown by 1 second per 15 rage spent (was 20 rage).

We continue to closely monitor data on class performance as well as player feedback. We’ve developed the following adjustments to classes that are over- and under-performing in group content and PvP. These changes will go into effect with scheduled weekly maintenance in each region.