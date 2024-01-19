Upcoming Class Tuning on January 23 - Buffs to Many Specs!

We continue to closely monitor data on class performance as well as player feedback. We’ve developed the following adjustments to classes that are over- and under-performing in group content and PvP. These changes will go into effect with scheduled weekly maintenance in each region.Classes
Frost
- Death Knight
Blood
Bone Shield now grants armor based on 80% of Strength (was 70%).
Unholy
- All damage dealt increased by 4%. Not applied to PvP Combat.
Druid
- All damage dealt by you and your pet’s abilities increased by 4%. Not applied to PvP Combat.
Restoration
- Feral
Rip damage increased by 10%. Not applied to PvP Combat.
- Rake periodic damage increased by 5%. Not applied to PvP Combat.
- Primal Wrath damage increased by 10%. Not applied to PvP Combat.
- Feral Frenzy damage increased by 5%. Not applied to PvP Combat.
- Lunar Inspiration damage increased by 10%.
- Rampant Ferocity damage increased by 25%.
Hunter
- Swiftmend now costs 1.4% base mana (was 1.6%).
- Grove Guardian now costs 1% base mana (was 1.2%).
- Wild Growth now costs 3.8% base mana (was 4%).
- Regrowth now costs 2.8% base mana (was 3.2%).
- Efflorescence now costs 3% base mana (was 3.2%).
Paladin
- Survival
All damage dealt by Hunter and Hunter’s pet’s abilities is increased by 4%.
Retribution
- Holy
Shield of the Righteous damage increased by 30%.
- Consecration damage increased by 30%.
Priest
- Wake of Ashes damage increased by 20%.
- Truth’s Wake damage increased by 28%.
- Seething Flames damage increased by 28%.
- Blade of Justice damage increased by 20%.
- Final Verdict damage increased by 10%.
Shadow
- Holy
Holy Word: Sanctify’s healing increased by 25%.
- Heal’s healing increased by 25%.
- Flash Heal healing increased by 15%.
- Holy Word: Chastise’s damage increased by 30%.
- Smite’s damage increased by 30%.
- Shadow Word: Pain’s damage increased by 15%.
Shaman
- Mind Blast damage increased by 10%.
- Devouring Plague damage increased by 10%.
- Shadowy Apparition damage increased by 20%.
- Psychic Link now causes direct damage spells to inflict 30% of their damage on all other targets afflicted by your Vampiric Touch (was 25%).
Warrior
- Restoration
All healing increased by 5%. Not applied to PvP Combat.
- Lava Burst damage increased by 20%.
- Flame Shock damage increased by 20%.
- Lightning Bolt damage increased by 20%.
Protection
- Arms
Cleave damage increased by 10%. Not applied to PvP Combat.
- Dreadnaught damage increased by 30%. Not applied to PvP Combat.
- Deep Wounds damage increased by 15%. Not applied to PvP Combat.
- Amirdrassil 4 set bonus - Bonus damage for the triggered Thunder Clap increased to 200% (was 100%). Not applied to PvP Combat.
Player vs. Player Changes
- Vanguard now grants a 40% increase to Stamina (was 35%).
- Ignore Pain absorption increased by 5%.
Death Knight
- General
Cloth specialization classes now gain an additional 35% armor in Arenas and Battlegrounds.
- Plate specialization classes now have their armor reduced by 30% in Arenas and Battlegrounds.
- The Gladiator’s Distinction 2-piece set bonus now increases Stamina by 15% for Damage Dealer and Tank roles (was 5%).
- The Gladiator’s Distinction 2-piece set bonus now increases Stamina by 20% for Healer roles (was 15%).
- All fear and root effects in PvP may now take 100% more damage before canceling in PvP combat.
Druid
- Unholy
Festering Wound damage is now increased by 180% in PvP Combat (was 195%).
- Death Coil damage is now increased by 60% in PvP Combat (was 70%).
- Necrotic Wound now absorbs 3% of healing received (down from 4%) and heals for up to 3% of the Death Knight’s maximum health (down from 4%).
Restoration
- Moonkin Form now increases armor by 100% in PvP (was 125%).
- Deep Roots increases the amount of damage required to cancel Entangling Roots or Mass Entangle by 75% (was 250%).
- Feral
Frenzied Regeneration is no longer decreased by 20% in PvP for Feral Druids.
Mage
- Mana regeneration now reduced by 50% in PvP Combat (was 45%).
- Healing reduced by 5% in PvP Combat.
Monk
- Rigid Ice increases the amount of damage required to cancel Frost Nova by 20% in PvP combat (was 80%).
- Frost
Amirdrassil 4-piece set effectiveness is no longer reduced in PvP.
Priest
- Windwalker
Amirdrassil 2-piece set effectiveness is now reduced by 80% in PvP Combat (was 60%).
Rogue
- Discipline
Amirdrassil 2-piece set effectiveness is no longer reduced in PvP.
Shaman
- Subtlety
Eviscerate damage reduced by 10% in PvP Combat.
Warlock
- Restoration
Armor reduced by 12.5% in PvP.
Warrior
- Nightmare increases the amount of damage required to cancel Fear by 30% in PvP combat (was 60%).
- Fury
Anger Management now reduces Recklessness and Ravager’s cooldown by 1 second per 15 rage spent (was 20 rage).