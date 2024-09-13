Upcoming Class Tuning for Mythic Week - Boomkin Buffed, DPS Warrior Nerfed

During scheduled weekly maintenance on September 17, we will adjust classes that have been over- and under-performing in the first few days of The War Within Season 1.Class Changes
Demon Hunter
- Death Knight
San’layn : Vampiric Strike chance to trigger increased to 25% (was 10%).
- San’layn : Frenzied Bloodthirst damage of Death Coil and Death Strike increased by 5% per stack (was 4%).
- San’layn : Visceral Strength grants 8% Strength (was 6%).
- Blood
San’layn : Vampiric Strike damage increased by 20%.
- San’layn: Infliction of Sorrow deals 15% of the remaining damage-over-time damage (was 10%).
Druid
- Havoc
Fixed an issue that caused Eye Beam’s damage to be reduced beyond 1 target instead of 5.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Eye Beam from benefitting from Isolated Prey’s damage bonus.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Eye Beam from benefitting from Chaotic Disposition’s damage bonus.
Feral
- Balance
All ability damage increased by 6%.
- Starsurge damage increased by 16%.
- Starfall damage increased by 20%. Not applied to PvP combat.
- Elune’s Chosen: Lunar Calling increases Starfire’s damage to its primary target by 80% (was 65%). The bonus remains 50% in PvP combat.
- Bloodtalons and Lion’s Strength no longer also increase the damage of Rampant Ferocity.
Developers’ note: In response to feedback that this change reduced the value of maintaining Rip and complicated using Bloodtalons in AOE, we are reverting this change.
All ability damage increased by 3%.
Rip damage increased by 6%.
Ferocious Bite damage increased by 3%.
Feral Frenzy damage increased by 10%. Druid of the Claw:
Ravage damage increased by 3%. Restoration
Evoker
- All healing increased by 8%. Does not affect PvP combat.
- Wrath damage increased by 20%.
- Starfire damage increased by 20%.
- Starsurge damage increased by 20%.
Mage
- Disintegrate damage increased by 10%.
- Devastation
Eternity Surge damage increased by 10%.
Fire
- Living Bomb’s explosion visual now only plays on the unit that is the Living Bomb, rather than each unit damaged by its explosion.
- Arcane
Sunfury : Meteorite damage reduced by 15%.
- Sunfury : Burden of Power damage bonus for Arcane Blast reduced to 20% (was 30%).
- Sunfury : Burden of Power damage bonus for Arcane Barrage reduced to 20% (was 30%).
Monk
- All ability damage increased by 6%.
- Living Bomb damage increased by 25%.
Windwalker
- Mistweaver
All healing increased by 3%.
- Tiger Palm damage increased by 15%. Does not affect PvP combat.
- Rising Sun Kick damage increased by 15%. Does not affect PvP combat.
Paladin
- Darting Hurricane’s passive trigger rate reduced by 50% and it now reduces the global cooldown by 0.25 seconds (was 0.5 seconds).
Retribution
- Holy
All healing reduced by 6%. Does not affect PvP combat.
- Judgment damage increased by 60%.
- Crusader Strike damage increased by 60%.
- Hammer of Wrath damage increased by 20%.
- Avenging Crusader transfer amount reduced to 260% (was 420%).
- Holy Prism single target damage increased by 100% and area-of-effect damage increased by 50%.
Priest
- Herald of the Sun: Dawnlight damage reduced by 15%.
Rogue
- Shadow
All damage increased by 6%.
- Psychic Link now inflicts 25% of its direct damage to targets afflicted by Vampiric Touch (was 30%).
Shaman
- Outlaw
All ability damage reduced by 4%.
- Dispatch damage reduced by 10%.
- Melee auto attack damage reduced by 8%.
- The War Within Season 1 2-set bonus now grants listed abilities a 35% chance to deal 30% increased damage as Shadow (was 20% chance, 15% damage)
- The War Within Season 1 4-set bonus for Between the Eyes increased to 15% damage per stack, up to 4 stacks (was 6%, 3 stacks)
Restoration
- Enhancement
All ability damage increased by 4%.
- Witch Doctor’s Ancestry now reduces the cooldown of Feral Spirit by 1 second whenever you gain a Maelstrom Weapon stack (was 2 seconds).
- The War Within Season 1 2-set bonus now increases the damage of Stormstrike, Lava Lash, Ice Strike, and Crash Lightning 10% (was 6%).
Warlock
- Lava Burst damage increased by 12%.
- Lightning Bolt damage increased by 12%.
- Chain Lightning damage increased by 12%.
Destruction
- Demonology
Demonbolt damage increased by 20%.
- Pact of the Ered’ruin summoned Doomguard damage increased by 45%.
- Felguard damage increased by 15%.
Warrior
- All ability damage increased by 6%.
- Dimensional Rift damage increased by 40%.
- Channel Demonfire damage increased by 40%.
Fury
- Colossus : Mountain of Muscle and Scars increases damage dealt by 5% (was 4%).
- Colossus : Damage dealt by Demolish’s two initial strikes increased by 20%.
- Mountain Thane: Thunder Blast, Lightning Strikes, and Ground Current damage increased by 6%.
- Arms
Bladestorm damage reduced by 10%.
Player versus Player
- Odyn’s Fury damage reduced by 15%.
- Mountain Thane: Strength of the Mountain increases Bloodthirst and Rampage damage by 20% (was 15%).
Demon Hunter
- Death Knight
Frost Fever damage is no longer increased in PvP combat (was 25%).
- The icon for Lesser Anti-Magic Shells from Vestigal Shell has been updated to be distinct from regular Anti-Magic Shell.
- Rider of the Apocalypse: Horsemen’s Aid effectiveness reduced by 50% in PvP combat.
Evoker
- Havoc
The Hunt damage and damage-over-time are now reduced by 15% in PvP combat (was 28%).
Hunter
- Disintegrate damage is no longer increased by 20% in PvP combat.
- Preservation
Living Flame healing reduced by 20% in PvP combat.
Monk
- Beast Mastery
Kill Command damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.
- Cobra Shot damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.
- Kill Shot damage increased by 40% in PvP combat.
- Barbed Shot damage increased by 20% in PvP combat.
Windwalker
- Mistweaver
Peaceweaver (PvP Talent) now reduces the cooldown of Revival by 30 seconds (was 60 seconds).
Paladin
- Communion with Wind damage increase is no longer reduced in PvP combat (was reduced by 50%).
- Shado-Pan: Wisdom of the Wall’s Shadow damage is reduced by 50% in PvP combat.
Protection
- Holy
Sanctified Plates now increases Armor by 20%, Stamina by 10%, and area-of-effect damage reduction by 6% in PvP combat.
- Divine Protection’s damage reduction increased by 50% in PvP combat.
Rogue
Shaman
- Subtlety
Reverberation damage bonus for Echoing Reprimand reduced to 70% in PvP combat (base 100%).
Warlock
- Enhancement
Stormstrike damage increased by 20% in PvP combat.
- Windstrike damage increased by 20% in PvP combat.
- Ice Strike damage increased by 40% in PvP combat.
- Frost Shock damage increased by 40% in PvP combat.
- Fire Nova damage increased by 40% in PvP combat.
- Lava Lash damage increased by 20% in PvP combat.
Destruction
- Affliction
Corruption damage reduced by 10% in PvP combat.
- Shadow Bolt damage reduced by 15% in PvP combat.
- Unstable Affliction damage increased by 30% in PvP combat.
- Unstable Affliction backlash damage increased by 25%.
- Hellcaller: Wither damage reduced by 10% in PvP combat.
- Soul Harvester: Necrolyte Teachings now increases the damage of Shadow Bolt and Drain Soul by 10% in PvP combat (was 20%).
- Chaos Bolt damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.
- Incinerate damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.
- Soul Fire damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.
- Decimation now reduces the cast time of Soul Fire by 60% in PvP combat (was 80%).
- Hellcaller: Wither damage reduced by 30% in PvP combat.
- Diabolist: Ruination damage increased by 15% in PvP combat.