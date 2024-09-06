Upcoming Class Tuning and Tier Set Tuning - Unholy DK, Havoc, Devastation Evoker

All ability damage increased by 5%

Nerub-ar Palace Tier Set: 4-piece – Haste when summoning a minion reduced to 1% (was 2%), up to a maximum of 4% (was 8%).

Nerub-ar Palace Tier Set: 4-piece – Damage is increased by 0.5% per Boneshield Charge (was 1%).

All ability damage increased by 4%.

Nerub-ar Palace Tier Set : 4-piece – Damage of Chaos Strike reduced to 12% (was 20%). Now reduces the Fury cost of Blade Dance by 30% (was 50%).

All ability damage increased by 3%.

Nerub-ar Palace Tier Set : 2-piece – Soul Cleave damage reduced to 10% (was 15%). Soul Cleave has a 25% chance to shatter 1 Lesser Soul Fragment (was 35%).

All ability damage increased by 3%.

Nerub-ar Palace Tier Set : 2-piece – Damage of Disintegrate and Pyre increased by 6% (was 10%).

Nerub-ar Palace Tier Set : 4-piece – Eternity Surge’s cooldown reduced by 3 seconds (was 5 seconds).

All ability damage increased by 2%.

Nerub-ar Palace Tier Set : 2-piece – Stormstrike, Lava Lash, Ice Strike, and Crash Lightning deal 6% increased damage (was 15%).

With scheduled weekly maintenance on September 10, we’re going to reduce the effectiveness of a few new Class Tier sets that would otherwise overperform relative to our targeted values. We will also increase the baseline damage of the affected specs to account for the tier set tuning.We will then look forward to additional tuning that we’ll develop during Heroic week, which will address anything needed for PvP, Mythic+, and Mythic raiding on September 17.The September 10 changes will be: