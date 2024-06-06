Upcoming Beta Access to Collector's Edition Pre-Orders - Codes to be Sent by June 12th

Collector's Edition Listing

World of Warcraft: The War Within 20th Anniversary Collector's Edition

$180.00

This is a pre-order product and will ship with the launch of the expansion on or before December 31, 2024.



World Of Warcraft: The War Within Epic Edition Game Key

The War Within Hardcover Art Book

Gryphon Rider Statue

Collector's Pin featuring Anduin, Alleria, and Thrall

Epic Edition Game Content includes: Enhanced Level 70 Character Boost; 3 Days of Early Access, and 30-Days of Game Time; Algarian Stormrider Mount; Stormrider's Attire Transmog Set; Deepdweller's Earthen Hearthstone Effect, Squally, the Storm Hatchling Pet, and the Sandbox Storm Gryphon Toy; and 1000 Trader's Tender

Box measures approximately 10.7In x 12In x 2.9In (272mm x 306mm x 74mm)

Product Description

Descend into the depths of Azeroth and discover subterranean worlds. This Epic Edition Collector's Set is filled to the brim with treasures to aid you as you explore new hidden wonders and lurking perils.



Guaranteed Beta Access Coming! Customers who have already purchased the World of Warcraft: The War Within 20th Anniversary Collector's Edition will receive a digital code that provides Beta Access. This code will be sent by email on or before Wednesday, June 12, 2024.



Pre-order items are excluded from any promotions and not eligible for discounts using a promo code.