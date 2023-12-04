Upcoming Amirdrassil Tuning on the Weekly Reset - Mythic Tindral and Fyrakk Nerfs

yes
This is literally nothing, thanks blizzard.
Thx echo, liquid and method for the beta testing ;)
Why nerf so soon? People have a full year to progress these bosses.
The nerfs to Tinrdral are an absolute joke. You have some amazing guilds spending 250+ pulls on this boss demanding nerfs to a boss flat out made for the RWF guys. Now that its over, just nerf the damage on it and some of the mechanics itself, it is way too much %^&* going on. You nerf the top classes, and give us barely any nerfs to the bosses, biggest joke company ever
play the mechanics. the boss itself is not as hard as you think. you compare RWF Guilds who kill this Boss with 10-15ilvl lower than what the average Mythic Raider will have when getting to this BossTindrl/Fyrakk will melt with 489 Gear
Tbh you should be required to post your warcraftlogs if you want to comment on how these nerfs are nothing and/or bad
Good, but not good enough like always... And I'm still waiting for nerfs to all those massively overtuned M+ dungeons...
So many commenters telling me they aren't mythic raiders without telling me they aren't mythic raiders.