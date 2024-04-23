Up to 33% off Select Game Services Until May 7th - Level 70 Boost Included

It’s a great time to dive into daring adventures in World of Warcraft®
when you make the most of 33% off select game services
through May 7.Soar into the latest Dragonflight content with a 33% discount on an Enhanced Level 70 Character Boost—harness the power of level 424 raid-ready gear, take to the skies with a stable of soar-ready Dragonriding mounts, and more!For those looking to get a fresh start, save 30% on Character Transfer Packs, Faction Change Packs, Race Change Packs, and Name Change Packs.*
Level 70 Character Boost
For a limited time, bring your hero up to speed at a 33% discount.** Grant a single character a one-time boost to level 70 and jump into the latest Dragonflight content endgame-ready! To boost multiple characters, buy a Character Boost pack and use them all at once or save some for later.Available Level 70 Character Boost pack options:
Give Yourself A Boost
- 1 for $40.00 (Regularly $60.00)
2 3 for $100.00
Character Transfer Packs
Time to get a move on! Transfer characters between World of Warcraft®
realms or accounts, enabling you to play with a new community of players and/or find old friends on new servers—all without starting over at level one. To move multiple characters, buy Character Transfer packs and use them all at once or save some for later.
- 1 for $17.50 (Regularly $25.00)
- 3 for $35.00 (Regularly $50.00)
68 for $80.00
Visit our support page
to learn more about the Character Transfer service and any restrictions. Transfer Now
Faction Change Packs
See what life is like from the other side! Walk a dungeon or two in the other faction’s shoes when you use a Faction Change to convert a character’s faction from Horde to Alliance or Alliance to Horde. To move multiple characters to the opposite side, purchase Faction Change packs and use them all at once or save some for later. Changing your faction also includes a free race change for your class, so you’ll fit in with your new friends on your adventures all over Azeroth.Available Faction Change pack options:
- 1 for $21.00 (Regularly $30.00)
- 3 for $42.00 (Regularly $60.00)
68 for $95.00
To learn more about the Faction Change service and any restrictions, visit our support page
.Make Your Move
Race Change Packs
Sometimes, a simple touch-up of your character’s looks isn’t enough; sometimes, you want to go all the way and change which race you belong to! And with a race change service, you can do just that*.To change multiple characters' races, purchase Race Change packs and use them all at once or save some for later. The final step of a Race Change requires choosing a new appearance and includes an optional Name Change.Available Race Change pack options:
- 1 for $17.50 (Regularly $25.00)
- 3 for $35.00 (Regularly $50.00)
68 for $80.00
To learn more about the Race Change service and any restrictions, visit our support page
.Change Your Race
Name Change Packs
The name you initially chose for your hero doesn’t have to stay the same for all eternity. Have you changed your mind or simply found something better? Either way, you can pick a new name and reinvent yourself today!To change multiple characters' names, purchase Name Change packs and use them all at once or save some for later.Available Name Change pack options:
- 1 for $7.00 (Regularly $10.00)
- 3 for $14.00 (Regularly $20.00)
68 for $35.00
Learn more about the Name Change service and any restrictions when you visit our support page
.Change Your Name
Purchase Race Changes, Faction Change Packs, and Character Transfers from the Battle.net shop
. Or launch World of Warcraft
and click the Shop button on the character select screen.Once you’ve purchased your Character Transfer, Faction Change Packs, Name Change Packs, Race Change Packs, and Level 70 Character Boost, a new icon will appear on your character selection screen. To activate a game service, click on the token, then select the character you wish to move. Any unused Faction Change tokens or Character Transfers will remain in your account for future use. * Only available for modern World of Warcraft. Characters cannot be transferred between World of Warcraft® and World of Warcraft® Classic games.**Sale ends
