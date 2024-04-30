This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
10.2.6
Beta
Unused Recolors of Mists of Pandaria Weapons Obtainable in Timerunning: Pandaria
PTR
Posted
10 minutes ago
by
perculia
In Timerunning: Pandaria, players can collect a new fourth tint for Mists of Pandaria raid weapons. As MoP raids only had three difficulty tiers, there were some excess weapon tints that never made it into the game.
Over time, Blizzard has put some of these tints on later rewards, such as
Plundered Paragon's Mace
from Islands being a recolor of
Kri'tak, Imperial Scepter of the Swarm
, but others never had a source until now. These include weapons with distinctive Sha details, such as
Soulsever
,
Pride's Gaze
,
Greatsword of Fallen Pride
, and
Xal'atoh, Malformed Image of Gorehowl
.
Below is a list of the unused weapon tints introduced in Timerunning: Pandaria. If the fourth weapon tint can already be acquired from content in later expansions, we have not included it on this list. Let us know which new tints you like the best!
Tier 14 Weapon Models
Regail's Fulminating Blade
,
Soulsever
,
Taoren, the Malignant
Loshan, Fear Incarnate
,
Shin'ka, the Tyrant's Greataxe
,
Fang Kung, Emperor's Legacy
Blade of the Seven Stars
,
Qiang's Unbreakable Polearm
Gaze of the Ancient
,
Starslicer
Throne of Thunder Weapon Models
Tortoiseshell Longbow
,
Miracoran, the Dissonant Chord
Durumu's Gaze
,
Megaera's Fang
,
Megaera's Fang
Megaera's Fang
,
Blade of the Sanguine Ritual
,
Iron Qon's Knife
Tia-Tia, the Spinning Star
,
Roar of the Quillen
,
Kura-Kura, Kazra'jin's Headtaker
Eye of the Hydra
,
Amun-Thoth, Sul's Spiritrender
Shellsplitter Battleaxe
,
Acid-Spine Bonebreaker
,
Mace of Dark Animus
Mace of Dark Animus
,
Mace of Dark Animus
,
Jerthud, Hand of the Savior
Qon's Iron Decree
,
Do-tharak, the Foebreaker
,
Shan-Dun, Breaker of Courage
Bo-Ris, Spear of Night
,
Bulwark of Twinned Despair
,
Protection of the Emperor
Eyes of the Doomed
,
Eyes of the Doomed
,
Jalak's Spirit Staff
Caduceus of Pure Moods
,
Suen-Wo, Spire of the Rising Sun
,
Soulwood Spire
Uroe, Harbinger of Fear
,
Hammer of the Dawn
,
Greatsword of the Iron Legion
Siege of Orgrimmar Weapon Models
Dagryn's Longbow
,
Hisek's Longbow
,
Death Lotus Repeater
Norushen's Dagger
,
Rik'kal's Bloody Blade
,
Softfoot's Iron Claw
Kor'kron Heavy Rifle
,
Lucky Cricket Cage
,
Sha-Touched Globule
Haromm's Frozen Battleaxe
,
Malkorok's Headtaker
,
Sphere of Immerseus
Kardris' Scepter
,
Xifeng, Longblade of the Guardian
,
Arcweaver Spellblade
Shao-Tien Saber
,
Shield of the Fallen General
,
Staff of Corrupted Waters
Drakebinder's Spire
,
Rod of the Megantholithic Apparatus
,
Spire of Supremacy
Pride's Gaze
,
Xal'atoh, Malformed Image of Gorehowl
,
Greatsword of Fallen Pride
Other New Recolors
Jinyu Slasher
,
Jinyu Blade
,
Jinyu Poker
Staff of the Monkey King
,
Longstaff of the Monkey King
,
Klaxxi Sword
Galvanized Stormcrusher
,
Crossbow of Forgotten Glory
,
Crossbow of Forgotten Glory
Waterspeaker's Staff
,
Waterspeaker's Staff
,
Waterspeaker's Staff
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post