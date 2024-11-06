This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
11.0.7
PTR
11.0.5
Unused Dwarf & Earthen Clothing Colors Available in Patch 11.0.7
PTR
Posted
1 hr 37 min ago
by
Archimtiros
We've datamined two new Dwarf and Earthen cosmetic set color schemes on the Patch 11.0.7 PTR! Originally
datamined during The War Within Alpha
, only a few color tints were initially made available, with more now making their way into the game. Comprised of several 3D elements of specific proportions, these elaborate "civilian armor" sets representing everyday clothing are only usable by Earthen, Dwarven, and Dark Iron Dwarves.
Archivist
Awakened Archivist Vestment
Awakened Archivist's Cord
Awakened Archivist's Cuffs
Awakened Archivist's Hood
Awakened Archivist's Robe
Awakened Archivist's Sandals
Stonebound Archivist Vestment
Stonebound Archivist's Cord
Stonebound Archivist's Cuffs
Stonebound Archivist's Hood
Stonebound Archivist's Robe
Stonebound Archivist's Sandals
Awakened Archivist Dressing RoomStonebound Archivist Dressing Room
Artisan
Awakened Artisan Bracelets
Awakened Artisan Collar
Awakened Artisan Footwraps
Awakened Artisan Toolbelt
Awakened Artisan Waistcoat
Awakened Artisan Kilt
Stonebound Artisan Handbraces
Stonebound Artisan Collar
Stonebound Artisan Footwraps
Stonebound Artisan Toolbelt
Stonebound Artisan Waistcoat
Stonebound Artisan Kilt
Awakened Artisan Dressing RoomStonebound Artisan Dressing Room
Explorer
Awakened Explorer's Cinch
Awakened Explorer's Handwraps
Awakened Explorer's Kilt
Awakened Explorer's Treads
Awakened Explorer's Tunic
Awakened Explorer's Visor
Awakened Explorer's Waistcoat
Stonebound Explorer's Cinch
Stonebound Explorer's Handwraps
Stonebound Explorer's Kilt
Stonebound Explorer's Treads
Stonebound Explorer's Tunic
Stonebound Explorer's Visor
Stonebound Explorer's Waistcoat
Awakened Explorer Dressing RoomStonebound Explorer Dressing Room
Awakened Machinist
Awakened Machinist Anklewraps
Awakened Machinist Chain
Awakened Machinist Cog
Awakened Machinist Girdle
Awakened Machinist Helmet
Awakened Machinist Robe
Awakened Machinist Wristchains
Stonebound Machinist Anklewraps
Stonebound Machinist Chain
Stonebound Machinist Cog
Stonebound Machinist Girdle
Stonebound Machinist Helmet
Stonebound Machinist Robe
Stonebound Machinist Wristchains
Awakened Machinist Dressing RoomStonebound Machinist Dressing Room
Awakened Peacekeeper
Awakened Peacekeeper Gauntlets
Awakened Peacekeeper Greathelm
Awakened Peacekeeper Pauldrons
Awakened Peacekeeper Sabatons
Awakened Peacekeeper Waistcoat
Awakened Peacekeeper Waistguard
Awakened Peacekeeper Warkilt
Awakened Peacekeeper's Chassis
Stonebound Peacekeeper Gauntlets
Stonebound Peacekeeper Greathelm
Stonebound Peacekeeper Pauldrons
Stonebound Peacekeeper Sabatons
Stonebound Peacekeeper Waistcoat
Stonebound Peacekeeper Waistguard
Stonebound Peacekeeper Warkilt
Stonebound Peacekeeper's Chassis
Awakened Peacekeeper Dressing RoomStonebound Peacekeeper Dressing Room
Awakened Worker
Awakened Peacekeeper's Chassis
Awakened Worker's Boots
Awakened Worker's Cuffs
Awakened Worker's Kilt
Awakened Worker's Mantle
Awakened Worker's Vest
Awakened Worker's Waistcoat
Stonebound Worker's Belt
Stonebound Worker's Boots
Stonebound Worker's Cuffs
Stonebound Worker's Kilt
Stonebound Worker's Mantle
Stonebound Worker's Vest
Stonebound Worker's Waistcoat
Awakened Worker Dressing RoomStonebound Worker Dressing Room
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 2 Comments
Hide 2 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
SnakeFizz
on 2024-11-06T19:19:59-06:00
more articles! MORE! MORE OBSCURITY! MORE!
Comment by
Stolensouls
on 2024-11-06T20:12:32-06:00
more articles! MORE! MORE OBSCURITY! MORE!
Cry, cry, more crying
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post