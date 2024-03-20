Unnannounced Class Tuning with Patch 10.2.6 - Beast Mastery Buffed, Survival Hunter Nerfed

Buff Arcane Mage
I doubt this will be enough to prevent hunter being bottom with all 3 specs.
Suvival hunter nerf thats a joke
finally they listened TOMRUS
imagine nerfing survival hunter, thats like buffing mage, oh wait they always buffing mages. guess it makes sense now
Shadow nerfs are blizzard's specialty
Why the @#$% would you ever nerf survival hunter?
Isn't survival already at the bottom of both M+ and raid?
Surely they hot-fix it now that Wowhead posted about it a day later. TBH, they can hit hunters with another 3% buff across the board for all the specs and I don't think anyone would be upset with how they're performing currently.