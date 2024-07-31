Unlock Profession Specializations Faster in The War Within

Sweet, hopefully getting to 100 feels a bit smoother this time too
Now people who try to corner the profession market won't be ahead and there will be more competition now. All the people who over charge for no reason -- be prepared. The alt army is about to undercut you so hard! We don't care about profit anymore.. we care about putting you out of business :)
Good change. Tailoring was impossible to level up past 60 if you didn't pick one of the first 2 specs because all the non armor recipes stopped giving levels.
It would be better if you could level professions faster without timegating. DF's knowledge system is still a disaster, so get rid of timegating and let people farm if they want to max out their professions.
Does it really mean anything when you're still time-gated by Knowledge Points with no means of catch-up, like with Dragonflight?