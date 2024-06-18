Unique Questchain in Hallowfall for Dark Magic Wielders

not for shadow priests? wtf?
Does using polymorph on people and swapblastering them off platforms make me a dark magic (Mage) user? Because people make me think so >:3
It's a shame the sword is only for Warlocks and DH. Cool quest though, we need more of these unique quests
That's a pretty nice touch, though it's gonna feel a little odd on my main who I RP as a High Elven member of the Army of the Light lol
The distrust the Arathi?
Shadow priests, DKs, hell even rogues use shadow magic every now and then. I feel like if you're going to do something like this, you need to include everything or not at all. Where's the line drawn and why?
As a void elf shadow priest main this makes me smile.As a shadow priest this makes me alittle upset.why has blizzard been ignoring the shadow side of priests, I was in void form doing the lotus walker convo and he told me that i refused to accept the void....WHILE I WAS IN FULL SHADOW FORM!
meh, just give each class a difficult unique quest and make it like the green fire quest from mop