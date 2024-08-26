Underwater Delves Now Have Increased Breath Timer

Now that was not really needed but fine :D
Or warlocks
Just get the buff that lets you breath underwater in that area...
I did these Friday on my shaman and never saw a breath bar pop up nor did my screen ever flash to tell me I was running out of breath. I was not using an underwater breathing potion. I only picked up maybe 3 orbs the entire time and that was just to get a speed boost. One delve I actually avoided the orbs entirely, and the delves take a lot longer than 45 seconds to complete. Only thing I could think of is that she did do Vashj'ir way back when. Maybe something is carrying over from that. Or I figured the breath bar didn't appear in delve 3 and lower. Otherwise, figured option 3 was she was bugged. I haven't seen a breath bar on her anywhere in Khaz Algar and I did some swimming on Isle of Dorn to get a treasure and more swimming in Hallowfall for the same reason, so the breath bar not appearing on her isn't just in the delves. Could be an addon, but again, she would have drowned several times over while doing the underwater delves. At this point, I suspect she'd bugged.
Wow, xperl unitframes! I switched to shadowed back in WotLK. Long, long time ago.