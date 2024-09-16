Uncommon Excavation Cantrip on Delve Loot Doesn't Promise Riches

wow, as someone with not much to say I, uh...really think um...yeah!
Did people actually think this boosted loot and wasn't just fancy wording for a stat proc..?
2 + 2 = 4^ That is somehow more useful than this post.
What is a cantrip in the context of WoW...? Surely not the nightborne thing where they can check mail? I only know cantrips from DnD you can't just drop that in an article lol :P
No $%^& it says exactly what it does... The flavor is just referencing the mid-delve treasures that give you boons
This HAS to be a bug. These little cantrip effects being on Normal dungeon quality gear at best makes them completely useless.
"Unfortunately, this modifier does not seem to appear on any higher item level gear, reducing it to mere novelty,"That statement is wrong. You can get it on the adventure track from sir finley mrrglton. However that is very very far down the delve seasonal progress road. So by the time you unlock it, you most likely still won't use it.
Why is this called a "cantrip?"
this mechanic is a reference to Excavate in hearthstone, a keyword fittingly introduced in a set that features brann