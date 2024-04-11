Unbeelievable Developments - Bees and Similar Mounts Walk in Patch 10.2.7

I'm assuming this is a side effect of making them ready for dynamic flying.
Lovely, Look forward to those mounts walking! Next: Polly Roger
Yay!
This is the kind of stuff I want to see coming from blizz. Well done.
Hopefully we get this for the Lunarwing soon like the other new flight forms!
War Within Prep. Making sure that it's not odd they're already flying for dynamic flying. probably some more getting work too.
HOORAY! Now, if only they'd release the reddish bee for the Horde. The black one can go neutral, I guess.I really hope they do this for the rest of the "ever-flapper" mounts. I don't care if they need to modify some of them with longer legs. In 2024, it's an update that''s WAY overdue.
Was hoping the Wasp mounts get a running animation too
Updated racial mounts + adding faction mounts (Kor’Kron; Scarlet Crusade; Silver Hand; etc...) when?Can we have some Warcraft in World of Warcraft for the love of the Holy Light
But can Horde finally use the Bee? Alliance can use Kua'fon and the Child of Torcali.