Unannounced Raid Tuning on the Weekly Reset - Large Smolderon Nerfs

Theun ruined healing
dont nerf. let the hall of fame guilds cook
Lame move from Blizz on Smolderon change , people will always make workarounds for private auras , woe to the guilds that havent killed him yet.
I love private auras!I may or may not get assigned to press a macro every 30 seconds. It's very challenging to press a macro while doing a 20 button rotation and looking at raid frames and boss timers, if you say it's annoying you're just not having fun!
Why haven't I seen Tomrus in here saying that these nerfs aren't enough and they need to nerf it into the ground yet?
Please god nerf his hp by 5-10% and nerf how many dispels go out by one, and increase the time between each set to 10 secondsHaving to be GCD locked as a healer to not get behind dispels is quite possibly the most cancerous ^&*!ing thing ever to a fight.Also the fact that you still have to have MW to heal the big tree's is unironically unacceptable outside of RWF standards, the HP on them needs to be reduced. I don't want to see the fight gutted just yet because I am on it, but there are some changes that need to happen to make it more consistent for HOF raiders, not RWF raiders. If you disagree you're just wrong.
Now we have to press a !@#$ing cringe-ass macro, come on >_<
Im so tired of this. They keep making these ridiculous fights that require addons/WAs to do them and then wonder why raid participation is going down. if youre gonna wage war on addons and weak auras do it all the way or not at all and design your fights differently. Otherwise just don't bother.
Private auras is garbage and should have never happened. Addons should be fully aware of everything that is happening during encounter.
can someone explain me what this weakaura even do ?it can't be the orbs that drop from everyone and need to be picked right ? coz that don't need any weakaura.I assume it's a Mythic only mechanism ? since I killed it like 6-7 time on heroic and nobody talked about any weakaura lolI feel like these posts kinda expect people to know what is giong on on mythic encounters while I think the number of people who know mythic mechanism of the 7th boss isn't that high.or well I guess it does not matter for most people who just wanna comment and complain about any type of change without even knowing what it really did lol
If you needed a weak aura for picking up orbs, you were doing it wrong.