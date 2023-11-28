Unannounced Mythic+ Hotfixes on the Weekly Reset - DOTI: Rise Timer Increased

Pretty solid changes addressing huge painpoints in those instances imho. Good changes.
Whoa, actually good changes to Murozond's Rise? Not bad, not bad.
Why is the Everbloom nerf just 2nd boss... Mage boss is deleting people during the fire phase and the phase order is random meaning you can get multiple fire phases in a row.
Tomrus, are those nerfs enough?
Avoid the timewalking questthe loot showing 441, should be normal 454
Thank god. I've been waiting for the nerfs to Rise.
Interesting data they gathered when I feel like Morchie is harder than any of the bosses nerfed(except last) I feel like the problem in Everbloom is the bolts dealing 70% of someones HP and when kicked they start casting it again + pulsing heavy AOE damage not the charge.
Would like to see a minor change on AD. It's pretty easy overall but then the last boss is just wild. Failed several runs after getting to the last boss on +3 pace because melee can't seem to dodge spiders. Even just a slightly more telegraphed spawn for them would go a long way towards not getting instagibbed when they show up in floor effects.
As much as I like the changes to Murozond's Rise, I am a bit surprised by them. Especially the change to the only meaningful mechanic on the final boss. We did that boss with ~455 itemlevel on a +18 tyrannical and with just 20% reduction could survive two of the orbs dropping at the same time. Now they reduced the damage of both of the orbs dropping from 450% total damage to just 275%. That's close to a 40% nerf to the fail state of the mechanic. So even on +20s you can now kinda just ignore the orbs, as long as you don't take any extra damage, which feels a bit weird.Again, I am not against that change, just very confused about why it was changed, as all timings in this fight were with these orbs in mind.
Amazing changes
Murozond's rise needs a better graveyard. You spend like 2 minutes running back....
No spider nerf 😔
Fantastic nerfs, good awareness by Blizzard of the major pain points of these dungeons.