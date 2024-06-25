UI Improvements on The War Within Beta - Search Boxes, Map Legend

Now if only we could get a world quest list which replaces the quest log beside the map (as a separate tab or something), as the addon I use for that hasn't been updated since 2020 and the github repository hasn't been updated in 5 months lol
Searching for spells? Better late than never. Lol but what about improvements and freedom so we don't have to use add-ons for certain looks or performance. Or adopt the features of add-ons and make it baseline lol
Spellbook search is long overdue but much appreciated. With the new icon for inprogress quests do they still have numbers, when multiple inprogress quests are on the same map, to differentiate them? Like currently if I'm looking to do quest #4 I just look to the map for the pip with #4 in it. Is it still easy to figure out at a glance which inprogress quest is the one you are trying to complete/focus on with the new icons? For character names how does search deal with the diacritic characters? Does it treat à as a? Some people just use the characters to secure the name they want and don't memorize how to type them. A search that ignores them would probably be more useful.
10/10 dk names.
These are great! Holy *!@#, the UI is looking better for every expansion. I am not sure most new players will need addons at this point
Just wondering if they finally have added the option to have a separate Quest Log only, detached from the entire Map or not?I've been using https://www.curseforge.com/wow/addons/classic-quest-log ever since they merged the Quest Log with the Map.If they haven't maybe this is a good time to do that, or else I will continue using Classic Quest Log addon, "if" I continue playing WoW to begin with!
HUGE W