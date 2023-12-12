Tyr Line of Sight Cheese Fixed in Hotfix - Murozond's Rise Mythic+

A boss that shields itself as regularly as Tyr does should definitely have had it's health adjusted to accommodate this extra damage that needs to be done.
I dream of a day where they do compensation nerfs to answer the reasoning behind these gimmicks being done rather than just fun detected.
Tettles, it's time to stop.
Should ban anyone that was utilizing this exploit
exploit early, exploit often
good, but now tune the dungeons accordingly
Doesn't seem to be widely abused.The first +28 was done with this tactic, since then 2 more has come. +27s went from 12 completed to 23.Should they have some form of punishment, sure, but it's not like this allowed people to suddenly do it on +32. Barely gave an edge
honestly Blizzard really needs to just Nerf his HP more and maybe the shield. Murozond's Rise is still a pretty tough dungeon tbh. i timed at +21 a couple hours ago and man i didnt think we would time it but we did and its not even tyranical this week.
Great, leave all the massively overtunes BS untouched but any cheese gets fixed in 24 hours. Blizzard is a joke.
So where is 50% HP compensation nerf?
it's awful having a rat in the community. Next video will probably be: All M+ bosses that are way too easy and need to be buffed.
It's nice that Blizzard is removing a lot of these exploits for keys. It's been no secret that the best way in mythic+ to time keys is to find some glitch and abuse it. It's happened since mythic+ came out.I think Blizzard should ban people who take advantage of these bugs to time high keys, but not yet. First Blizzard should make a statement acknowledging that this has been a problem in mythic+ since its inception and that going forward they will take a stand against it. Their silence on the issue for years has basically been a tacit acknowledgement that exploiting bugs to time keys is fine. It wouldn't make sense to start banning people without first saying that they are basically changing their stance.
Good. Now adjust the instance so it’s actually doable for groups outside the top .01% in the world.
Doing cheese strats and exploits should be considered a mental illness.
why Tettles ruin everything?