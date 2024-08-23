Two Campaign Skips in the War Within - Dalaran Intro & Level-Up Main Story

Reputation is warband wide. So you dont lose it if you skip on your 2nd char.
Kind of annoying that Blizzard puts the Dalaran intro skip behind the questline they introduced during the prepatch. I did the prepatch quest on a number of alts because it was quick and I wanted them prepped for the expansion. Now I technically screwed myself over by not having the skip available to them.Baffling choice by Blizzard imo.
You mentioned yourself the requirement is having the campaign complete on another character. Which means your warband already collected the reputation. So where is the loss of reputation here?
I hate that the Dalaran skip is on a pre-patch quest and not on Magni. We had the pre-patch for weeks and it was a 10 minute questline, of course people did it on all their alts just to get it out of the way but if they did they're now locked out of the skip.