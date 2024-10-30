Turbulent Timeways Event to Return in Patch 11.0.7

A suggestion: Bring back the mount from the previous Timeways event for those who didn't get it. Maybe put it on a vendor somewhere. That'd be a nice touch for people who weren't play at the time or just missed it.
Shadowlands and Dragonflight dungeons when?
This was for the Dorito mount if I remember yeah?
What does the mount look like?
Timewalking this, timewalking that...its getting really old now tbh. Lots of recycling and almost nothing new.
Bring back old TW where players were all scaled down and TW sets were useful.
I had 4/5 on previous event, hope I can still obtain the old one
Now, we all know what happens after this kind of event ends, but wowhead will act like if its totally new and never happened before and will make various posts trying to guess the release date of 11.1.
Please with a new dungeon rotation !