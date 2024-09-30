Trinket Tuning Incoming on the Weekly Reset

Items

Aberrant Spellforge damage and Haste effects increased by 5%.

Ovi’nax’s Mercurial Egg effects increased by 5%.

Throngus’s Finger dodge increased by 25%.

Overclocked Gear-a-Rang Launcher damage increased by 5%.

Twin Fang Instruments damage increased by 10%.

High Speaker’s Accretion intellect effect increased by 25%.

Now that we have more performance data from Season 1 to work from, during scheduled weekly maintenance on October 1, we’ll adjust some underperforming raid and dungeon items.We feel that these changes bring us very close to our overall goal for how items will perform throughout the remainder of this season.