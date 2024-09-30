Trinket Tuning Incoming on the Weekly Reset

Now that we have more performance data from Season 1 to work from, during scheduled weekly maintenance on October 1, we’ll adjust some underperforming raid and dungeon items.
Items
- Aberrant Spellforge damage and Haste effects increased by 5%.
- Ovi’nax’s Mercurial Egg effects increased by 5%.
- Throngus’s Finger dodge increased by 25%.
- Overclocked Gear-a-Rang Launcher damage increased by 5%.
- Twin Fang Instruments damage increased by 10%.
- High Speaker’s Accretion intellect effect increased by 25%.
We feel that these changes bring us very close to our overall goal for how items will perform throughout the remainder of this season.