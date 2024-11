Loot Awaits in World of Warcraft

The bonds that influence Sanctuary appear to have also taken root in Azeroth, bringing otherworldly splendor unseen to this land.

While Eternal War event is active, log-in to Diablo Immortal on a character Level 10 or above to earn a Treasure Nabbin’ Bag cosmetic in World of Warcraft®: The War Within™.

May your blades stay sharp and your spells be powerful.

-The Diablo Immortal Team