Treacherous Transmitter Nerub-ar Palace Trinket Breakdown - Tasks & Hidden Toy
Live
Posted
1 hr 32 min ago
by
Taeznak
With the release of Nerub-ar Palace, a complex new trinket, Treacherous Transmitter, is now obtainable. Learn about the tasks you'll need to complete for a powerful buff or the cryptic instructions that lead to a new hidden toy.
Nerub-ar Palace Raid Overview
Treacherous Transmitter
Treacherous Transmitter
Is a trinket dropped from
Nexus-Princess Ky'veza
in
Nerub-ar Palace
, which at a glance is entirely unclear what it actually does other than giving you a very large stat buff, and asking you to do
something
. What is that something? Let's get into it.
When you use the on-use effect of
Treacherous Transmitter
, it will give you one of three potential tasks (with a potential for something special as an extra I will discuss later.) which you have 15 seconds to complete. Completing the task will give you
Ethereal Powerlink
for 15 seconds, giving you an incredible amount of primary stat. Failure to complete the task in time will result in no primary stat buff being given, making this incredibly punishing if you make a mistake.
Conversely, this can be utilized to your advantage, as the 20-second shared trinket cooldown is started when you use the trinket, and get the task. This leads to the potential for a double on-use trinket buff overlap if you delay the completion of your task until most of the shared trinket cooldown duration has passed, up to a maximum of a 10-second overlap period.
All in all, these effects combine to make this an incredibly powerful trinket for many specializations, more so ones that have 90-second burst cooldown windows.
The tasks are:
Task
Requirement
Realigning Nexus Convergence Divergence
Jump 3 times.
Errant Manaforge Emission
Collect an orb circling the area where you used the transmitter.
Cryptic Instructions
Stand in a specific location on a transporter device for a few seconds.
Realigning Nexus Convergence Divergence
Realigning Nexus Convergence Divergence
is asking you to simply jump 3 times. Indicated by 3 purple crystals floating above your character. These light up blue one at a time as you jump, and will slowly follow you as you move around. Though they can lag behind if you're moving quickly, so do pay attention when you use this while moving. Once you have jumped the 3rd time, it will trigger
Ethereal Powerlink
.
Purple is how many times you need to jump
Blue is how many times you have already jumped
Errant Manaforge Emission
Errant Manaforge Emission
asks you to collect an electrified purple orb, which paths in a bit of a crescent moon shape a few yards to your right-hand side. This is generally the "hardest" of the 3 potential tasks, as the orb can get lost in the noise of an encounter, or end up in a place where you just can't pick it up. So, double-check your positioning and the direction you're facing before using it, just in case you get this task. Touching this orb will immediately trigger
Ethereal Powerlink
.
Due to the way the orb spawns and paths, it can be beneficial to put your back up against a wall if possible, that way the orb is forced to path straight through you.
Collecting this orb will grant the primary stat buff when touched.
Cryptic Instructions
Cryptic Instructions
is a circular pad, this will always spawn roughly 6 yards from you, to the front right of where you are currently facing when using it, making it very predictable where it will appear. To complete this task, all you have to do is stand on the pad for about 2 seconds. While standing on the pad, you do get a stacking buff,
Normalizing Transporter Energon Manifold
, which applies 1 stack every 0.5 seconds you stand in it, and when you reach 4 stacks it expires and triggers
Ethereal Powerlink
.
Normalizing Transporter Energon Manifold
grants you a 10% AoE damage reduction while it is active, and it lasts 10 seconds from the time you got your last stack.
With all that said, this effect could potentially be utilized to reduce your damage intake, by stepping on and off the pad quickly just before a large raid-wide AoE effect is triggered, though the consistency on getting that would be abysmally low, and is more likely to be used to reduce the damage you take by standing in a swirlie the pad covered up or spawned inside of.
Training dummy for scale.
Standing on this pad for 2 seconds will grant the primary stat buff.
Spawn Locations & Paths
the Red circle here shows the approximate location where you can expect
Cryptic Instructions
's pad to spawn. Conversely the Purple shows the approximate spawn location of
Errant Manaforge Emission
, and the path it is expected to take assuming there is nothing obstructing its path.
The Reaper Comes -
Infiltrator's Shroud
Toy
Occasionally when using
Treacherous Transmitter
, not only will you get a task like usual, but a
Ethereum Void Reaper
will spawn. While not incredibly dangerous, the Reaper is an elite and can dish out some damage if you're not careful. But, defeating the Reaper can grant you something special, a toy!
If there's anyone out there who appreciates a good Persona reference it is absolutely me, the nod at the series didn't go unnoticed.
The visuals and effects of this model are incredible.
This toy should be pretty easily obtainable even if you don't have
Treacherous Transmitter
yourself, others using it and spawning the Reaper can allow you to tag it to get this unique toy that grants you a unique appearance. However, the chances of them spawning are incredibly low.
1
Comment by
Futo
on 2024-09-11T05:17:33-05:00
Does anyone actually enjoy these gimmick trinkets? Or stand still and cast melee trinkets?
Comment by
Mioko
on 2024-09-11T05:23:48-05:00
Does anyone actually enjoy these gimmick trinkets? Or stand still and cast melee trinkets?
Well, I actually do !
Comment by
Taotao10
on 2024-09-11T05:39:59-05:00
Does anyone actually enjoy these gimmick trinkets? Or stand still and cast melee trinkets?
Me
Comment by
johntravolta342
on 2024-09-11T05:45:38-05:00
Does anyone actually enjoy these gimmick trinkets? Or stand still and cast melee trinkets?
Yeah flavor wise those are the best trinkets. It's always good to have trinkets like these and not just passive stat sticks.
1
