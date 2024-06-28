Trading Post August 2024 Rewards on The War Within Beta - Sentinel War Wolf, Kor'kron Nightsaber Mounts

Thought the title was a typo at first, those mounts look sick.
Crap, a pair of mounts I -actually- want and it's not even on the monthly reward...
another alliance and horde themed boring trading post
Oh yeah, the Horde themed saber and night elf themed wolf, because we really need more night elf $%^& in this game.So glad we're getting an expansion focusing more on a race that isn't elves, even if two of the main characters in it are still elven.And that will last for all of two years before we go right back into elf central. Woohoo.
So we're just recoloring ancient gear from past expansions now?
i kinda read it as kor'kron and i was like wait what but it wasn't the wolf
The mounts are insanely cool. Doubt we'll be able to buy both unless we save a bit this month...
Well let's hope since the mounts should be faction locked that buying one unlocks the other, like it did with alabaster mounts.
Two new mounts for purchase, and the monthly reward will almost certainly be another toy or pet.Stop doing this.
Red Scarlet weapons are lit.
Every link on here just takes me to the Paypal website lol wtf?