TradeSkillMaster and Season of Discovery - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 305

TSM and Season of Discovery



We're pleased to confirm Season of Discovery support in TSM for the addon, and pricing data via the TSM Desktop app.



You do NOT need to select your realm and faction on the TSM website.



The TSM Desktop will update itself to version 4.13.0 - this version will automatically detect which realm and faction you have logged into Season of Discovery with TSM addons enabled, and download data for that realm and faction.



Please note:

Similar to Hardcore, region data such as sale rate and sold per day is not available for Season of Discovery

Similar to Hardcore, region data such as sale rate and sold per day is not available for Season of Discovery Season of Discovery realms do not count towards the maximum number of realms you can select on the TSM website.



If you have any issues or questions, please join us on Discord for support

We're pleased to confirm Season of Discovery support in TSM for the addon, and pricing data via the TSM Desktop app.The TSM Desktop will update itself to version 4.13.0 - this version will automatically detect which realm and faction you have logged into Season of Discovery with TSM addons enabled, and download data for that realm and faction.Please note:If you have any issues or questions, please join us on Discord for support

Best Professions for Season of Discovery



With Season of Discovery we get to go back into classic, with an initial level cap of 25. So what professions should you pick?



Obviously we don’t know

Overall the meta at the end-game will likely be the same as it was in Classic, with Engineering being the top dog. That being said the meta at lower level caps, as well as any surprises in terms of new bonuses means that everything is up in the air. For goldmaking all of the professions can provide gold, and there are even some new interesting recipes on WoWhead, so let’s take a look. We’ll focus on the level 25 meta, and then see what happens for the next phases when they roll around.









WoW Token Steady Decline

5 Easy Old World Markets

Warcraft Recipes





It's been a bit but



- We're up to date with 10.2 Profession crafting. If you notice something missing, please send me a message.

- FINALLY implemented updating the URL with the character search info. An example is

- Recipes that can go on the AH have a link to the Undermine Exchange. Filter by "Buy on AH?" on the left and those recipes you see listed will have a link to the Undermine Exchange on it.



We're always looking for feedback. If you have any please reply to this message, send me a DM, or fill out the form on the site. Greetings goblins!It's been a bit but https://warcraft-recipes.com/ has had a few recent updates to it- We're up to date with 10.2 Profession crafting. If you notice something missing, please send me a message.- FINALLY implemented updating the URL with the character search info. An example is https://warcraft-recipes.com/#/us/muradin/glacia . Head to that URL and it'll auto load that character.- Recipes that can go on the AH have a link to the Undermine Exchange. Filter by "Buy on AH?" on the left and those recipes you see listed will have a link to the Undermine Exchange on it.We're always looking for feedback. If you have any please reply to this message, send me a DM, or fill out the form on the site.

Further Reading