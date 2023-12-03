This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.5
PTR
10.2.0
TradeSkillMaster and Season of Discovery - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 305
WoW
Posted
42 minutes ago
by
SamadanPlaysWoW
Hello! Welcome to the 305th edition of the WoW Economy Weekly Wrap-up!
This week we embark on a new journey with Season of Discovery and with it some gold making tips and advice. We also dive into some old world professions and look at ways you can maximize your inventory.
My name is
Samadan
and I'll be your guide through the World of Gold Making!
TSM and Season of Discovery
It's been a tricky start for gold makers in Season of Discovery mainly due to lack of Auction House API and TSM needing to update to work around realm selection. Thankfully, the team have been hard at work getting a fix implemented..
We're pleased to confirm Season of Discovery support in TSM for the addon, and pricing data via the TSM Desktop app.
You do NOT need to select your realm and faction on the TSM website.
The TSM Desktop will update itself to version 4.13.0 - this version will automatically detect which realm and faction you have logged into Season of Discovery with TSM addons enabled, and download data for that realm and faction.
Please note:
Similar to Hardcore, region data such as sale rate and sold per day is not available for Season of Discovery
Season of Discovery realms do not count towards the maximum number of realms you can select on the TSM website.
If you have any issues or questions, please join us on Discord for support
So, allow the app to update first, login to your Season of Discovery Realm. If the TSM app doesn't pick up your data, give it a restart and you should see your realm data picked up and reflected in the app.
You can check your status once setup by looking for the green tick top right...
It's going to be a turbulent time especially at the launch of a new game mode, so please be patient with your favourite addon makers and support them as best you can.
Best Professions for Season of Discovery
Of course with the level cap being 25 and new things to discover, many are looking to professions to help twink out their characters (and hopefully make some gold!)
The Lazy Goldmaker
has some great advice as we don't fully know the nuances yet at 25 and what new things might've been added.
With Season of Discovery we get to go back into classic, with an initial level cap of 25. So what professions should you pick?
Obviously we don’t know
Overall the meta at the end-game will likely be the same as it was in Classic, with Engineering being the top dog. That being said the meta at lower level caps, as well as any surprises in terms of new bonuses means that everything is up in the air. For goldmaking all of the professions can provide gold, and there are even some new interesting recipes on WoWhead, so let’s take a look. We’ll focus on the level 25 meta, and then see what happens for the next phases when they roll around.
There's some great advice in the video above and the
full written article
. Something that will always be useful is bags and consumables, but there will also be a limit as to how much gold other players will have readily available to spend, so it's a balance of demand, materials and availability! Exciting times!
Warcraft Champion
also has a great video going through some of the changes to professions in SoD and some potential markets to look out for ...
WoW Token Steady Decline
Since we reported a couple of weeks ago about
the change in Token policy
to require actual money be spent on each account, we have seen a steady decline in token prices..
Graph courtesy of
wowanalytica.com
The race to world first with the release of 10.2 would've also contributed, but this time round the demand for gold seems to have been much less than it was before.
Whatever the cause, it does make gold making for tokens a little more palatable with a 80-100k drop in prices.
5 Easy Old World Markets
If you are looking to top up your token,
Penguin2gt
has some great strategies to help you reach your goals. This time with some old world markets...
This is something I often ascribe to creating depth out of your professions. Learn everything, including older expansions if you haven't already and look for things that might still be in demand and have a reasonable profit margin to make it worth your while crafting and listing.
Warcraft Recipes
If you are looking to get depth in your professions, then the website
warcraft-recipes.com
may be just the thing you need!
Greetings goblins!
It's been a bit but
https://warcraft-recipes.com/
has had a few recent updates to it
- We're up to date with 10.2 Profession crafting. If you notice something missing, please send me a message.
- FINALLY implemented updating the URL with the character search info. An example is
https://warcraft-recipes.com/#/us/muradin/glacia
. Head to that URL and it'll auto load that character.
- Recipes that can go on the AH have a link to the Undermine Exchange. Filter by "Buy on AH?" on the left and those recipes you see listed will have a link to the Undermine Exchange on it.
We're always looking for feedback. If you have any please reply to this message, send me a DM, or fill out the form on the site.
It's a great website and borrows from the style of the OG recipe site that
Kruithne
used to have. As you can see, I still have a little ways to go with Enchanting!
Further Reading
Most of this information was discussed and originally posted on the
/r/woweconomy
subreddit or in the accompanying
Discord Server
.
I hope you found this useful and If you have any suggestions or feedback, please do say so in the comments below..
Until next time, Happy Goldmaking!
Samadan
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post