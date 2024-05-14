Totemic Shaman Hero Talents & Updated Talent Calculator Now on Wowhead

Hero talents are all cool and all. But can the Spec tree and the fact that shaman DEFENSIVES are absolutely terrible get some help?
This is easily the most exciting tree so far. It fits the name of the hero class and I can really see it changing my playstyle to accommodate it. I play Ele/Resto and this is for sure going to be my Resto pick. I like how you can carom chain heals off your totems, and that it rewards you for picking more totems in the class tree. Very excited!
Kinda cool. I like resto but I hate to perma cast healing rain, an instant with longer CD might help my fun in raid
Enhance gets Totemic instead of Farseer? Why do the devs hate Elemental
No Vesper Totem makes me sad.
Instant cast healing rain... beautiful, finally. Not gonna lie Totem for resto seems super good
This tree is so much better than Stormbringer for Enhancement. I love it
for elemental-build Enhancement this actually looks sickI saw Stormbringer and got pretty worried but I'm glad Enh is gettin the Juice
the party/raid WF passive aura should be standard Shaman thing not locked behind totemic... get rid of WF totem and make this passive normal thing for Enh shaman. Same goes for that wolf-dash-attack that is locked behind talent tree... slap is as basic ability ffs