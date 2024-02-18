Token Discussions & TSM Strings - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 315

If they make this permanent I will probably play out the War Within and then that will be it for me for wow. I normally use my bnet balance to buy the new expansions. I won't pay out of pocket for anymore wow after that.



Phase 2 is upon us and new waylaid supply boxes are upon us! I immediately went to work with my professions, and we have some results!



Boxes still give rep, and they also give a slight bump of XP, so filling them makes a lot of sense. Blizzard also recently changed it so you have to fill the supply boxes to turn them in at all. Couple this with a likely new rune locked behind revered now that the grind is less annoying, and the turn-in items will be rolling.











Post half of your inventory at some price and half at dbmarket.

Post half of your inventory at some price and half at dbmarket. Attempt your whole stock with the "Don't Post Items" option for your minimum price, and if the lowest price is below your min price, post 5 singles at your normal price (help bring the market up).

Use the Amount kept in bags option to further customize the quantities posted. That gets a bit wonky to think about & set up, but I've used it to some success before.





Filters out anything without a sale rate/abysmal sale rate Filters out grays Filters out vendor-purchaseable items Filters out super cheap stuff. set the 50s to whatever you want "Cheapness" factor checks (thanks to Samadan for the inspiration!)



Thanks to this sub and many fantastic streamers & goldmakers (I'm looking at you Lazy Goldmaker, Samadan, and Sheyrah especially), I wanted to give back and share some fun sources, strings, and tactics I'm using to bring in some gold. This stuff isn't necessary at all, but I like the challenge of making TSM/gold making as automated (brainless) as possible, so I'm always fiddling with stuff to hone it. (And sorry, Reddit doesn't format it how I want. I'll make a PDF if anyone wants it).Here's an Auctioning operation I've used to sell/clear out some of my excess BoE gear and recipes. It's a simplestatement that checks if the dbmarket of the item is less than a gold value. If it is, set the minimum price to 1s, otherwise it uses your specified auctioning string. In mine, I set the cutoff at 300g, as I was flipping more expensive gear. Feel free to set it at whatever you want. It could even be used for low-priced items too. If you want to get more advanced, you can have multiple price cutoffs, but that's for the most part not needed nor helpful.iflt(dbmarket,300g,1s,110%avgbuy/0.95For those who may be new to TSM, this can be a bit risky, as I'm sure I lost a bit of gold on some of the items. I didn't mind since they were "cheap" compared to the majority of what I was selling. I just wanted to clear some out regardless of sale price. If your gold stash is low, this might not be the best for you.This is something I've been experimenting with for lower-end BoEs and some crafts (Glyphs mainly) where I spam a ton on the AH and I don't want to spend 20 minutes posting mailbox after mailbox. In short: I use the a base auctioning operation, cloned with different posting times and/or min prices.For example: let's take a simple auctioning operation:12 hours80% dbmarket | 100% dbmarket | 300% dbmarketI might want to post up to three items at different durations: first for 12 hours, then if I have two, post one for 24 hours, and if I have 3+, post one for 48 hours. Here's how I'd set that up (omitting the min/norm/max prices since they're the same in this example):12 hours24 hours48 hoursIn this case, we just change the post cap to the maximum we want posted up to that duration. If we wanted up to 4 posted, but 2x at 12 hours and 2x at 24 hours, you'd set thefor the 12-hour duration operation to 2 and the 24-hour operation to 4. It took me a bit to get the hang of it, but once the light bulb came on, it was off to the races.Some might think this is stupid, but you can do some even more fun stuff with this concept, i.e.If you try this, I'm very curious about what has worked for you. It's a really fun concept to explore.Because I'm fairly lazy and don't like micromanaging my groups, I combined a few formulas I've found and put my spin on a combination. Probably not totally unique, but it works for me:ifgte(dbregionsalerate,0.1,ifgte(dbmarket,20g,20%crafting/0.95,1000%crafting),9999gShort explanation: Determine if the craft's sale rate is above a certain threshold (I picked 0.1 for fast-movers). If it is, then check if the dbmarket is greater than a certain threshold. If it is above your threshold, set the crafting profit to(to account for the AH cut). If it's above the sale rate threshold but not the value threshold, make it dang worth my time to craft. Finally, if it's below the sale rate threshold, don't craft it (or set to whatever is worth it to you).This kind of operation makes it pretty brainless to craft from a huge list of recipes without much thought. Works for me, but disregard if you hate it.I got the core of this from Samadan's "Less than sale avg" operation in one of his many videos, but it didn't do enough to filter out as much garbage I didn't want to see. It's hard to interpret in a Reddit post, but if you copy it into a Custom Source (HIGHLY recommend doing that) and click the little square+arrow icon to the far right, it'll format it colored & pretty. That makes it way easier to edit and see what's going on. Here's the string (basic explanation below it):iflt(dbregionsalerate,0.01,0c,iflt(itemquality,1,0c,ifgt(first(vendorbuy,1c),2c,0c,iflt(dbmarket,50s,0c,iflt(dbminbuyout,dbregionsaleavg,dbmarket,iflt(dbminbuyout,50%dbregionmarketavg,dbmarketI'm constantly updating that one. It can probably be improved even more, so if you care to help, I'd really appreciate it!Well, I'll leave it there for now. Hope it helps some fellow goblins.Please leave any questions in the comments and/or hit me up on Discord/Reddit message. I've learned so much from this place, so I figured I'd try to give some back.- Sabret