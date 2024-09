Today’s Mythic+ Dungeon Tuning and More Upcoming Changes

Siege of Boralus



Iron Tide Raider health reduced by 15%. Bilge Rat Buccaneer health reduced by 10%.

Irontide Waveshaper health reduced by 20%.

Ashvane Sniper health reduced by 10%.

Scrimshaw Enforcer health reduced by 20%.

Bilge Rat Tempest's Choking Waters cast time increased.

Iron Tide Raider's Iron Hook ability cooldown increased.

Iron Tide Raider's Iron Hook maximum range decreased.

Bilge Rat Demolisher Crushing Slam's damage ignores armor and its damage has been reduced by 40%.

Bilge Rat Demolisher health reduced by 10%.

Dread Captain Lockwood



No longer faces players during Mass Bombardment. Clear the Deck now has a cast visual.

Health reduced by 5%.

Demolishing Terror's Slam no longer knocks players back.

Demolishing Terror's Slam damage now ignores armor.

Fixed an issue that caused the area effect when dispelling Putrid Waters to not scale in Mythic keystones.

Developers’ notes: The intent of these changes is to balance the overall length of the dungeon against the timer, while rewarding players for prioritizing high-threat enemies. The adjustments to Viq’goth aim to even out damage across all armor types and eliminate a frustrating aspect of the encounter.

Twilight Warlock's Enveloping Shadowflame now targets 1 player (was 2).

Mutated Hatchling’s Shadow Wound increases Shadow damage taken by 3% per application (was 5%).

Faceless Corruptor's Corrupt cast time increased and damage reduced by 10%.

Twilight Destroyer's Twilight Ember area denial no longer inflicts damage instantly when stepping into the area.

Erudax



Reduced the visual scale of Erudax to improve visibility during the encounter. Players afflicted with Depth's Grasp have a brief immunity to Void Tendrils upon expiration.

Improved the visibility of Void Tendrils.

Mutated Hatchling’s Shadow Wound increases Shadow damage taken by 3% per application (was 5%).

Addressed an issue where players can be targeted by affixes while on their way back to the top platform during Nalthor the Rimebinder.

Mistcaller



Improved the visibility of the Vulpin summoned by Freeze Tag. The range of Patty Cake has been increased.

Void Bound Howlers will now properly reset their health when leaving combat.

Master Machinists



Ability timing has been adjusted to prevent a potentially unfair overlaps between Exhaust Vents and Blazing Crescendo. Molten Metal cast time increased to 3 seconds (was 2 seconds).

Silenced Speaker now inflicts damage every 3 seconds (was every 1.5 seconds).

Dungeon Finder



Addressed an issue where key level does not automatically populate for Siege of Boralus.

