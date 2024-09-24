Today’s Mythic+ Dungeon Tuning and More Upcoming Changes

Today with hotfixes, we’ve made several significant adjustments to dungeons.Dungeons
Hadal Darkfathom Viq'Goth
- Siege of Boralus
Iron Tide Raider health reduced by 15%.
- Bilge Rat Buccaneer health reduced by 10%.
- Irontide Waveshaper health reduced by 20%.
- Ashvane Sniper health reduced by 10%.
- Scrimshaw Enforcer health reduced by 20%.
- Bilge Rat Tempest's Choking Waters cast time increased.
- Iron Tide Raider's Iron Hook ability cooldown increased.
- Iron Tide Raider's Iron Hook maximum range decreased.
- Bilge Rat Demolisher Crushing Slam's damage ignores armor and its damage has been reduced by 40%.
- Bilge Rat Demolisher health reduced by 10%.
- Dread Captain Lockwood
No longer faces players during Mass Bombardment.
- Clear the Deck now has a cast visual.
Grim Batol
- Demolishing Terror's Slam no longer knocks players back.
- Demolishing Terror's Slam damage now ignores armor.
- Fixed an issue that caused the area effect when dispelling Putrid Waters to not scale in Mythic keystones.
- Developers’ notes: The intent of these changes is to balance the overall length of the dungeon against the timer, while rewarding players for prioritizing high-threat enemies. The adjustments to Viq’goth aim to even out damage across all armor types and eliminate a frustrating aspect of the encounter.
Necrotic Wake
- Twilight Warlock's Enveloping Shadowflame now targets 1 player (was 2).
- Mutated Hatchling’s Shadow Wound increases Shadow damage taken by 3% per application (was 5%).
- Faceless Corruptor's Corrupt cast time increased and damage reduced by 10%.
- Twilight Destroyer's Twilight Ember area denial no longer inflicts damage instantly when stepping into the area.
- Erudax
Reduced the visual scale of Erudax to improve visibility during the encounter.
- Players afflicted with Depth's Grasp have a brief immunity to Void Tendrils upon expiration.
- Improved the visibility of Void Tendrils.
- Mutated Hatchling’s Shadow Wound increases Shadow damage taken by 3% per application (was 5%).
Mists of Tirna Scithe
- Addressed an issue where players can be targeted by affixes while on their way back to the top platform during Nalthor the Rimebinder.
The Stonevault
- Mistcaller
Improved the visibility of the Vulpin summoned by Freeze Tag.
- The range of Patty Cake has been increased.
User Interface
- Void Bound Howlers will now properly reset their health when leaving combat.
- Master Machinists
Ability timing has been adjusted to prevent a potentially unfair overlaps between Exhaust Vents and Blazing Crescendo.
- Molten Metal cast time increased to 3 seconds (was 2 seconds).
- Silenced Speaker now inflicts damage every 3 seconds (was every 1.5 seconds).
- Dungeon Finder
Addressed an issue where key level does not automatically populate for Siege of Boralus.
These changes will all appear in our next hotfixes update
.