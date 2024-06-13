Titans Protecting Their Interests in the War Within - But Not Necessarily Ours

That looks AWESOME!
This reminds me of Gigantus in Dragon's Dogma 2
This merely confirms that the titans are not on our side anymore.
Desperately in need of information wrt *what* edict is being broken here. If it is in fact ingame and you guys haven't reported on it yet we really need that post. Actually, I'm not even clear on what this installation even does aside from being an Earthen civilization. What are they actually doing for the Titans?I find the portrayal of the Titans in WOTLK and DF very different. In the former, the Titans were an interesting concept where despite being on the "side" of good, they were too alien to properly understand mortals. Conflicting conceptions of the good that may be hostile to the player in spite of their objectively virtuous end goal are interesting. The idea that even the gods were psychologically limited by their place in the universe was interesting. The firm knowledge that the Titans did have the best interests of the universe at heart while still making grievous mistakes as a result of their limited worldview was what gave them such a mysterious draw.In DF and TWW, particularly with the book in the Emerald Dream, the Titans are being pushed into bad for the sake of being bad. Their agency is being reduced to working brainlessly at the whims of something as boring as a magic school, rather than the alien minds of cosmic gods. Aman'thul has become hostile to his own Pantheon for simplistic !@#$%^& reasons. Instead of being a force that is ominous by virtue of their efficient, relentless march towards an incorruptible universe, they are now full of infighting and shoot themselves in the foot by refusing to use anti-corruption methods available to them on account of a grudge... All of this only made possible through giant retcons that remove nature from their purview.Nothing about a bully stomping on your sand castle is interesting. Nothing about going from feeling like a 2D ant before a 3D cosmic god to feeling like an ant under some *!@#head kid's magnifying glass is good. From now on, instead of looking at Titan installations and artifacts with wonder and interest, will we just be thinking "Oh, that's evil, guess I'll just destroy it"? :|
This titan bad story is so boring and illogical... like Elune forsaking the n11 in SL w/o talking to her sister..
Ah yes, everyone gotta be bad...
The titans have never had mortal interests in mind tho, like ever. This isn't really news.They have been portrayed as significantly more evil the last few expansions though.but also if I made an army of robot workers, I'd also want a safeguard to stop them from going rogue and taking over the world.
Taloc 2.0